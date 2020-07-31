Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Sidharth Malhotra’s wish for rumoured ladylove is all about hugs, love & sunshine

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and the film will release digitally.

Today, as Kiara Advani celebrates her 28th birthday, Twitter has been flooded with birthday wishes for the Kabir Singh actor. From Bollywood stars, friends and family, birthday girl Kiara Advani has been swamped with heartfelt birthday wishes amidst a host of wishes, it was rumoured boyfriend ’s birthday wish that got all our attention. Yes, Student of the year actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram stories to wish his alleged girlfriend, Kiara Advani, as he shared an unseen photo of Kiara while cutting the cake and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday sunshine girl big love and hug”

Whether or not Sidharth and Kiara are dating each other continues to remain a mystery, however, recently, while interacting with his fans during the Ask me session on Instagram, when a fan asked Sidharth to describe Kiara in one word, the Marjaavaan actor said ‘Shershaah’. For all those who don’t know, Sidharth and Kiara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershaah and talking about Shershaah, the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Earlier, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star, , took to Instagram to wish his ‘Preeti’ in typical Kabir Singh style as he shared a dialogue from the film to wish her. On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb starring and the film will release digitally.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra was asked by a fan to describe rumoured GF Kiara Advani in one word; Here’s what he said

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×