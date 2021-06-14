Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: 5 times when actress gave a savage reply to Karan Johar on India's got Talent

Kirron Kher has turned a year older today. The actress is a well-known name in the industry and has created a niche for herself with her performances in the films.

Kirron Kher is celebrating her birthday today and the wishes have been pouring in for her. The actress has made a special place in the hearts of the audience from her performance. She is mostly known for her work in films such as Devdas (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), Hum Tum (2004), Veer-Zaara (2004), Rang De Basanti (2006) among others. Recently, the actor’s husband Anupam Kher had revealed that she is diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer. The news came as a shock for her fans. She is now recovering.

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in 1985. She made her acting debut with a Punjabi film Aasra Pyar Da which was released in 1983. She has also appeared in Pestonjee (1987) in which she acted in a small role alongside Anupam Kher. The actress has also won the Special Jury Award at the 1997 National Film Awards for the Shyam Benegal directorial Sardari Begum (1996). However, apart from her serious side, she also has a fun side. We all know that she had judged a reality show India’s Got Talent (IGT) with and . And often on sets, she would take a jibe at the director’s fashion or language.

So, today we have curated all these moments of their fun banter. Let's check them out.

Karan Johar’s jackets:

During the show, the actress took a dig at Karan Johar’s fashion sense many times. She always used to make fun of filmmaker's jackets and shoes which somehow remind the audience of 's fashion sense. From calling him a "parrot" to calling his Gucci jacket "Tacky" irrespective of being a brand, to criticizing his shoes with "In joote par kya lagaya aaj?", she has gone all out like a Punjabi aunty who never minces her words.

FOMO

These days people are using short forms of many words like OOTD, ASAP. So, she once jokingly schooled the filmmaker for his fashion sense and also his obsession with 'millennial lingo'. He had once asked her while making his fun videos: "What's your OOTD?" Kher promptly enquired about what exactly 'OOTD' means. He then explained to her ‘It's Outfit Of The Day!’ Karan then again asked her if she knows what FOMO is, she said "Tum logo ko kya ho gaya hai! Kapde tum ulte seedhe pehente ho, language ka satyanash kar diya hai! What is FOMO? I only know it's okay to be homo but I don't know about FOMO!" Just in case, FOMO stands for 'Fear Of Missing Out'.

Ripped jeans

She even schooled the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director for wearing ripped jeans and asked him to clean his knees if he wants to wear this again. "Apna ghutna saaf karke aana next time se yeh jeans pehne hai toh," she said. And on this Karan replied, "Really, you got to do get over my jeans."

Glamorous

While making the Toodles series on the set, Karan once said Malaika glamorous which did not go down well with the actress. She said, "Vo glamorous hai and main bakwas hu aur tu jo itne gande kapde pehn ke aata hai set pe."

Shoes

When the filmmaker took a dig at her jewelry and called her expensive beauty. The actress’s reply was epic and she said that it is less expensive than his shoes. "You have such big jewels on your shoes," she added.

We wish the actress a Happy Birthday.

Credits :Youtube

