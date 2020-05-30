Happy Birthday Kirti Kulhari: 5 times the Pink actress won hearts with her powerful performances

As Kirti Kulhari is celebrating her 35th birthday today, take a look at the diva’s best performance so far.

Kirti Kulhari – This Mumbai girl has made her mark in the industry with her brilliant acting chops and stunning looks and doesn’t require an introduction anymore. The diva has proved her mettle time and again and her choice of roles are proof that she is here to stay for long. Interestingly, Kirti’s journey in Bollywood hasn’t been a cakewalk for the actress and she did have her share of struggle in the industry. In fact, this journalism and mass communication post graduate started her career in the showbiz industry with modelling and was seen in several television commercials.

To recall, Kirti made her big screen debut with 2010 release comedy drama Khichdi: The Movie, but she got recognition with her role of Tanya in 20011 release Shaitan. So far, in her career of almost a decade, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress has carved a niche for herself and has given several powerful performances. In fact, not just the silver screen, Kirti has been setting the OTT platforms on fire as well, notching up the ante and is it always a delight to watch her perform. To note, this powerhouse of talent has turned a year older today. And as Kirti celebrates her birthday in quarantine, here are the actress’ best performances so far:

Pink

This Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial happens to be an interesting courtroom drama that talks about the importance of consent in a sexual relationship. And while the courtroom drama was backed with an impressive storyline, her exemplary acting skills as Falak Ali won a million of hearts. Her performance was so genuine that you felt her pain and perplexity at every step. In fact, the scene where Falak breaks down in the courtroom was incredible and gave us goosebumps.

Mission Mangal

Another powerful movie in Kirti’s list, Mission Mangal was a story loosely based on the life of ISRO scientists who had worked selflessly for India’s Mangalyaan mission - MoM (Mars Orbiter Mission). The diva was seen playing the role of Neha Siddiqui in this Jagan Shakti directorial and did a brilliant job performing the role of a girl who is struggling with rejection as a result of her intercommunal background and her performance did win a lot of appreciation.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

This war drama was an ode to the braveheart soldiers of the Indian Army who had selflessly laid down their lives for the nation. Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on the Indian Army’s surgical strike on PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) in response to the 2016 Uri attack. While Vicky Kaushal was seen playing the lead role in the Aditya Dhar directorial, Kirti did leave a mark with her stellar performance in the role of Seerat Kaur a flight lieutenant. Interestingly, Kirti beautifully expressed the emotions, the hidden grief of a patriotic officer, who had lost her husband on the borders and was putting in all her efforts to prove her patriotism to her martyred husband.

Indu Sarkar

Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, this political thriller featured Kirti Kulhari as the leading lady and she pulled off the role perfectly. She did a stupendous job and showcased the transition of a meek woman whose sole wish was to be a good wife into a fearless lady locking horns with the powerful political leaders. Although the movie failed to make a mark at the box office and hear a positive word of mouth from the critics, Kirti’s performance did speak volumes about her impeccable talent.

Four More Shots Please

Interestingly, Kirti has also been creating waves in the digital world with her spectacular performance in Four More Shots Please and Four More Shots Please season 2. The web series, which was helmed by Anjana Menon, revolved around the stories of four women and the turmoil in their personal and professional life. While Four More Shots Please has won rave reviews from the audience, Kirti’s performance as a high spirited and gutsy single mother who prefers living life on her own terms was loved by everyone. She was certainly a delight to watch in both the seasons of the show as she depicted the struggles of a woman who is trying to move on from a failed relationship.

