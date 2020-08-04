Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar: Here are some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s Yodelling King

As the world remembers Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary today, we bring you some unknown facts about the maverick genius

Bollywood has given the world some the most amazing musical genius who has not just taught everyone the language of music but also made them dance to their tunes. Amid this, there was a multilingual singer who had won a million of hearts with his versatility. We are talking about Kishore Kumar who was fondly called as Kishore Da. Crowned as the yodelling king, Kishore was known for his unique singing style and soulful voice that struck the right chord with millions of hearts. In his career of around four decades, he has given us several beautiful songs.

Interestingly, his elder Ashok Kumar wanted him to be an actor, but Kishore was never serious about making his career in acting. in fact, he acted in 22 films among which 16 were flops. Interestingly, Kishore’s heart was forever in singing. In fact, it was SD Burman who had advised him to develop his own style and he picked up yodelling skills from American singer Jimmie Rodgers and Tex Morton to make his unique high spirited style Kishore had become the voice of Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna and many other stars over the years. While he continues to be a musical genius, on his 91st birth anniversary, we bring you some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s yodelling king:

*Kishore Kumar, who was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, started his career in the film industry as a chorus singer at Bombay Talkies. He sang his first song Marane Ki Duaaen Kyon Maangun in 1948 release Dev Anand starrer Ziddi.

*Kishore Kumar has no formal training in singing. However, he was a born musical maverick who not just crooned for Bollywood movies, but also sang in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Assamese.

*Kishore Kumar had sung the most number of songs for Rajesh Khanna which were over 240 in number. Besides, he also sang for stars like Jeetendra, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan.

*The legendary singer sang both the male and female parts for the song Aake Seedhi Lage Dil Pe from the movie Half Ticket. To note, the female part was supposed to be sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

*The popular song Panch Rupaiya Barah Aana was inspired by his own debt of Rs 5.75 which Kishore owed to this college canteen in Indore.

*Kishore Kumar was very particular about his remunerations. Reportedly, the legendary singer used to sing only after his secretary confirmed the complete payment for the project.

*Kishore Kumar had placed a sign board outside his flat which read, “Beware of Kishore”. Reportedly, Producer-director HS Rawail, who once visited the legendary singer to pay back the dues, offered to shake hands with Kishore. But the legendary singer apparently ended up biting Rawail’s hand.

Also Read: Adnan Sami approached to play the role of Kishore Kumar in biopic? Find out

Share your comment ×