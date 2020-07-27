Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 powerful roles played by the bubbly actress which won hearts

As Kriti Sanon turns a year older today, here’s a look at some of the impressive roles played by the actress on the silver screen.

Kriti Sanon – the name personifies a vivacious personality with immense talent. The actress, who made her debut with 2014 release Heropanti, has been loved by everyone ever since. In fact, her gorgeous looks, stunning personality and impressive fashion statements have garnered her a massive fan following across the world. There is no denying to the fact that Kriti has also been a true fashionista who doesn’t leave a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out of the house.

Besides, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress’ impeccable acting prowess has also made her the talk of the town. Kriti has undoubtedly proved her mettle time and again and it is always a delight to watch her on the silver screen. Interestingly, in her career of six years, the star has given several hit movies and has been seen playing some interesting and powerful roles on the silver screen. So as Kriti Sanon celebrates her 30th birthday today, here is a look at the best roles played by the actress so far which has won a million of hearts:

Dimpy in Heropanti

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, Heropanti marked Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s grand debut in Bollywood and the then newcomers ended up being overnight stars. While Tiger played the role of carefree Bablu, Kriti grabbed the eyeballs with her bubbly personality as Dimpy. She played the role of a girl who was bold yet knew how to respect the family values. Despite falling in love with Bablu, she doesn’t want to go against her father’s wish her and her innocence and loyalty towards the family values did manage to melt her father’s heart. It was certainly difficult to take our eye off Kriti’s looks, isn’t it?

Saira Singh in Raabta

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta marked Kriti’s first collaboration with Sushant Singh Rajput and their equation was loved by everyone. While Sushant was seen as Shiv, a fun-loving banker who was seen having a lucrative job in Budapest, Kriti played the role of Saira who was a simple girl who was working as a chocolatier in the city. She is alone yet not frightened to face the world and live life on her own terms. Interestingly, Raabta was a reincarnation story and Kriti not just played a modern and independent girl, she was also seen as a warrior princess who was fearless and fierce.

Bitti Mishra as Bareilly Ki Barfi

Released in 2017, Bareilly Ki Barfi featured Kriti as Bitti Mishra a carefree girl who is bold, confident, who is unabashedly herself and adamant to live her life on her terms. In fact, in a society which never misses a chance to overshadow a woman and her desires, Bitti is someone who isn’t in a mood to give in to the societal norms. While our society is more about arranged marriages, the lady dreams of a man who dares to accept and understand her for who she is.

Rashmi Trivedi in Luka Chuppi

Starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Luka Chuppi was one of the most entertaining movies of 2019. We all loved Kartik as a budding journalist and a true-blue lover boy Guddu Shukla, Kriti played the role of Rashmi Trivedi who was also looking forward to making her career in journalism. But what made her stand out in the movie was her forward approach towards life. While her father, a politician was seen opposing the trend of live-in relationships, Rashami was keen to be in a live-in relationship with Guddu to test their compatibility before getting married. Besides, her honesty towards relationships and traditional values also won hearts as she was seen feeling guilty about lying about her marriage with Guddu. A perfect combination of desi girl with an almost western outlook.

Parvati Bai in Panipat

This Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was a period film based on the third battle of Panipat. While and Sanjay Dutt played the lead roles of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ahmad Shah Abdali, it was difficult to take our eyes off from Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai. She was a Vaid and was known for her skills with Ayurveda. Besides, Parvati was an epitome of loyalty and sacrifice. She stood strong by her husband in thick and thin and also agreed not to be a sati post the martyrdom of Sadashiv in the battle.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's endearing smile in the THROWBACK pictures will take away your lockdown blues

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×