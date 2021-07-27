Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 upcoming films of the actress that have distinct narratives and characters

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her career. She is one of the most established actresses in the industry. She celebrates her birthday on July 27. But do you know her debut to acting was not a Bollywood film but a Telugu psychological thriller titled Nenokkadine. However, she then switched to Bollywood with action comedy Heropanti. She has done several Bollywood films in the last many years, including Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4.

Kriti, who is gearing up for the next release Mimi, has an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. She owns a clothing label Ms. Taken which she launched in September 2016. Not many know that she is a trained Kathak dancer and her moves in the films prove also. However, coming to her work, the actress has many films lined up in her kitty. Months back she was in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for her upcoming film Bhediya which also stars in the lead role.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming films of the actress and how it is different from each other:

The film has been in the news ever since it was announced. and Kriti will be seen in the lead roles. The shooting was done in Jaisalmer and both actors had shared a lot of pictures from behind the scene. The film also stars Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Well, it is the remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Veeram’. The actress will be seen in the role of journalist and Akshay will play the role of a gangster. Director Farhad Samjhi had said in an interview that Kriti’s role is very meaty.

2. Bhediya:

Varun Dhawan and the actress will be reuniting for the second time after Dilwale for the horror-comedy film ‘Bhediya’. The first look of the film received a positive response from fans. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. It is slated to hit the theatres on 14th April 2022. However, her role in the film has not been shared.

3. Ganapath:

The actress will be next seen with her first co-star Tiger Shroff in the film ‘Ganapath’. In the film, she will be doing action also. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will feature Tiger in the titular role. The actress had mentioned that she was a little anxious while doing the action.

4. Hum Do Hamare Do:

The shooting of the film has been completed and she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao. As reported in other media houses, the film revolves around a couple who adopt parents. It is directed by Abhishek Jain and will also feature Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles.

The film is in news after its announcement. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Sita in the Om Raut directorial. Apart from her, Prabhas and will also be seen in the film. Prabhas will play the role of Ram. The period drama is an onscreen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and is slated to release in August 2022.

Here’s wishing happy birthday to the actress

