Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: From Heropanti to Mimi, a look at her incredible Bollywood journey

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood today. She has amassed a sizeable fan-following on the back of a pretty good filmography and commendable performances. In a short career span, the star has been a part of a good number of hits like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Dilwale as also the immensely successful OTT film, Mimi. And her stock looks set to rise with her upcoming slate, including Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada. Meanwhile, as the actress celebrates her birthday today, let’s have a look at her incredible journey in Bollywood.

Here are top 5 movies in which Kriti’s performance was commendable.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon has given one of the best performances of her life in ‘MiMi’. The actress went on to stun the audience by playing the character of a surrogate mother and her performance was appreciated by critics and fans alike. It’s due to her strong acting that such an important subject was showcased on the screen with such ease.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Sanon plays the role of a girl named Bitti Mishra who runs away from home to escape an attempt at arranged marriage. On her way, she buys a book titled Bareilly Ki Barfi and realizes that she is the main character of the book and proceeds to find the writer of the book. This leads to an interesting love triangle between the main leads of the film.

Luka Chuppi

Along with Sanon, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role of this romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the film focuses on live-in relationship and tells the story of a local television reporter who cohabits with his intern and their traditional families assume that they got married to each other.

Dilwale

The story of Dilwale takes place across two timelines, the first being of the present day, and the other in the year 2000 in Bulgaria and follows the life of Raj and Meera, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The main characters of the film fall in love with each other but are forced to stay together due to belonging to rival mafia families and years later their siblings fall for each other which gives a second chance to their relationship.

Heropanti

In her debut film, Sanon plays the role of Dimpy whose sister elopes with her boyfriend and her father decides to find them at any cost. Meanwhile, another love story between Sanon and Shroff’s characters take place in the premise of this search. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti is a remake of the Telugu film Parugu which mainly revolves around a strict Jat family from Haryana.