  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal & others send virtual love, hugs

Kriti Sanon was flooded with a lot of love from fans as well as her co-stars and colleagues who took to social media to wish the actress on her 30th birthday.
4054 reads Mumbai
News,Hrithik Roshan,Ayushmann Khurrana,Kriti SanonHappy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal & others send virtual love, hugs.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kriti Sanon completed another year around the sun today as she celebrates her 30th birthday today. The Luka Chuppi actress may not be in the mood for extravagant celebrations, but she did share a few wishes on her Instagram Story. Kriti was flooded with a lot of love from fans as well as her co-stars and colleagues who took to social media to wish the actress. Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Here's wishing for you the happiest year dear Kriti. Keep shining. N keep penning those special little poems. More power to you @kritisanon." 

Whereas, Fukrey actor Varun Sharma shared a series of goofy pictures of the duo and wrote, "Happpy Happpy B’day @kritisanon I Loooovvvveee you broooioo You are one of the most amazing Soul I know.. Be the way you are always.. And I am always there for you.. you know that Blessed to have you in my life!! Aur Haan main hamesha Irritate karta rahunga Here’s to our Chai sessions.. Non stop Chats (At times sensible ones too)..Punjabi Songs and all the madness!! Biiiigggg Bear hug to you Brooiooo."

Kriti's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also shared an adorable selfie and wished her saying, "Happy Birthday Pretty Sanon."

Check out birthday wishes for Kriti Sanon that surfaced on social media:   

 Here's wishing Kriti Sanon a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput for last time in Dil Bechara: Saw YOU come alive in many moments

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement