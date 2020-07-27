Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal & others send virtual love, hugs

Kriti Sanon was flooded with a lot of love from fans as well as her co-stars and colleagues who took to social media to wish the actress on her 30th birthday.

Kriti Sanon completed another year around the sun today as she celebrates her 30th birthday today. The Luka Chuppi actress may not be in the mood for extravagant celebrations, but she did share a few wishes on her Instagram Story. Kriti was flooded with a lot of love from fans as well as her co-stars and colleagues who took to social media to wish the actress. tweeted, "Here's wishing for you the happiest year dear Kriti. Keep shining. N keep penning those special little poems. More power to you @kritisanon."

Whereas, Fukrey actor Varun Sharma shared a series of goofy pictures of the duo and wrote, "Happpy Happpy B’day @kritisanon I Loooovvvveee you broooioo You are one of the most amazing Soul I know.. Be the way you are always.. And I am always there for you.. you know that Blessed to have you in my life!! Aur Haan main hamesha Irritate karta rahunga Here’s to our Chai sessions.. Non stop Chats (At times sensible ones too)..Punjabi Songs and all the madness!! Biiiigggg Bear hug to you Brooiooo."

Kriti's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also shared an adorable selfie and wished her saying, "Happy Birthday Pretty Sanon."

Check out birthday wishes for Kriti Sanon that surfaced on social media:

Here's wishing for you the happiest year dear Kriti. Keep shining. N keep penning those special little poems. More power to you @kritisanon — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 27, 2020

Here's wishing Kriti Sanon a very Happy Birthday!

