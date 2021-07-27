Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff & others shower love on the 'Mimi' actress

Kriti Sanon turned a year older today, and this Birthday proved to be a special one for her as her much-talked-about film Mimi has released. Well, the actress has been in a celebratory mode for a few days, and on the occasion of her Birthday, the diva is making sure to enjoy every bit of it. Bollywood actors too took to their social media accounts to wish the gorgeous star and shower love on her and make her day a bit more special.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tiger Shroff, there are a lot of stars who wished the lovely Kriti Sanon on her Birthday. Some even complimented her recently released Mimi and wished her. We thought of compiling most of the wishes in one story for you all so that it becomes easy for you to see which star wished Kriti in what way?

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her story and posted a stunning picture of Kriti Sanon and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the lovely Kriti Sanon.”

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story and, along with the Birthday wish, also complemented the actress on all the love she has been getting for her movie Mimi.

wished Kriti Sanon all the love and luck with a picture of her looking gorgeous.

posted a picture of him posing with his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon, and along with the birthday wish, he told her that he could not wait to watch her movie Mimi.

Kriti Sanon’s first-ever co-star Tiger Shroff posted a still from their debut movie and wished her.

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and too posted some amazing pictures of Kriti and wished her.

