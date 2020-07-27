  1. Home
Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Netizens shower love on the vivacious actress; Wish her success and good health

As Kriti Sanon turned a year older, her massive fan following showered birthday love on the actress on Twitter.
Mumbai
Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in 2019 release Panipat, is over the moon today and she has all the reasons to feel so. After all, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress is turning a year older today. It is going to be a quarantine birthday for Kriti given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country which has infected over 13 lakh people so far. But her fans and family are certainly making sure to shower birthday love on the actress with heartwarming messages on social media.

Interestingly, Kriti, who has been in the film business for around six years, has successfully carved a niche for herself and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, on her special day, her fan army also made sure to make the day special for Kriti and have inundated the micro-blogging site Twitter with best wishes for the actress. A Twitter user wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most lovable Actress @kritisanon.We wish you joy, success and good health all your life on your special day Kriti.” Another fan cherished her unconditional bond with Sushant Singh Rajput and tweeted, “Wishing  you a very very very happy  birthday @kritisanon and thank you soo much sushant bhai ka hmesha sath dene ke liye unki best friend banne ke liye..my fav couple ho aap dono.”

Take a look at tweets sending birthday wishes to Kriti Sanon:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi which is the remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The actress will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the movie and even gained around 15kg for the role.

