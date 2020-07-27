Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Nupur Sanon gets a kiss from birthday girl as she pens a heartfelt note for sister

Today, as Kriti Sanon celebrates her 30th birthday, sister Nupur Sanon took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for the actress. Take a look

Today, Kriti Sanon celebrates her 30th birthday and we are sure that this birthday is going to be memorable for her because Kriti is in quarantine and therefore, will be having a quiet celebration at home. That said, bang at midnight, all of Kriti’s fans started trending #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon on social media and amidst a host of wishes, sister Nupur Sanon took to Instagram to wish the Heropanti actress.

Yes, sister Nupur Sanon took to Instagram to share the sweetest birthday wish for the birthday girl as she shared an adorable video of the sister duo and her caption read, “Happiest birthday my love, my life, my everything! You only and only deserve the best things in life… the nicest things! You are the MOST beautiful soul I know.” In the boomerang video, we can see Kriti planting a kiss Nupur’s cheeks and it is all things cute and adorable. Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Nupur Sanon took to social media to remember the late actor as she penned a long note bashing netizens for trolling actors for not posting a note for Sushant and harassing people who are actually reeling with the shocking news of Sushant. Nupur’s post read, “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock,who are hurt,who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please?..”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and next, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, and the film will also star Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Check out Nupur Sanon's wish for Kriti Sanon here:

