Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma & others shower love on the diva

Kriti Sanon is one of the most stunning and talented actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to make heads turn with her fashion game. Well, over the years she has created a mark for herself in the industry and indeed has become one of the most bankable actors. Well, she turns a year older today and social media is filled with wishes for the actress. From Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma to Kiara Advani, many Bollywood celebs have taken to their Instagram handle to wish the star.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Kriti Sanon and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kriti, wishing you love and light always!” Varun Dhawan too shared a picture of Kriti and wrote, “Always want to see you happy, smiling, loving life and achieving your goals. See you soon and here’s to many more heart to heart conversations.” Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of them from the red carpet where he can be seen holding the veil of her dress and wrote, “Happy birthday @kritisanon Have the best year ahead.”

Check out the wishes:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya.

Apart from her Bollywood career, the actress has co-founded a startup called 'The Tribe' along with Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney, and Robin Behl.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks like a ray of sunshine in yellow top, blue denim; Gets clicked with her mom in the city