Happy birthday Kunal Kemmu: Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani & others send wishes to Malang actor

As Kunal Kemmu turned 37 today, several celebrities took it to social media to send their wishes for the Golmaal Again actor.

It’s been two months since the entire country has been witnessing a lockdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. Everyone has been cooped in their houses and life has come to a halt. In such a crisis situation, celebrations are a sombre affair for obvious reasons. However, Kunal Kemmu, who is celebrating his 37th birthday today, is having a great time on his special day as he is celebrating his birthday with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

In fact, this birthday turned out to be the most memorable for Kunal and he received the 'best gift ever' this year which had a hand-stamp painting on a whiteboard for daddy which read “Best Papa Ever”. Besides, the little angel was seen singing the birthday song for her papa while playing the piano and it had certainly made the actor’s day. Interestingly, on his big day, several celebrities also send their wishes to the Golmaal Again actor on social media. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who had shared the screen space with Kunal in Mohit Suri’s Malang, shared a beautiful picture of the birthday boy with his princess Inaya. In the caption, Anil wrote, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday @khemster2!! Whether it’s the on-screen or off-screen you are a complete joy and inspiration! And the singer in you is amazing! Have a Malang Day!.”

On the other hand, also wished her Golmaal Again co-star and wrote, “Happy bday Kunsu!! You didn’t even realise when I clicked this photo of you on set #Golmaal @khemster2”.

Here is a look at celebrity wishes for Kunal Kemmu on his birthday:

