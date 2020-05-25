Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Inaaya has the perfect lockdown gift for ‘Papa’ as she sings birthday song for him

Today as Malang actor Kunal Kemmu celebrates his 37th birthday, Soha Ali Khan shared a video which had daughter Inaaya sing a birthday song for ‘Best Papa’; Watch

Today, as Malang actor Kunal Kemmu celebrates his 37th birthday, wife and Rang De Basanti actress Soha Ali Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to wish hubby on the day. While in one photo, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya are seen twinning in white and blue while posing for the camera, in the other, Inaaya sings a birthday song for daddy while playing the piano. Unlike Kunal’s previous birthdays when he celebrated the day with his friends and family, this year since we are under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Kunal will be celebrating his birthday at home and therefore, Soha is making sure that this lockdown birthday turns out special for him.

To begin with, Kunal Kemmu received the 'best gift ever' on this birthday from daughter Inaaya which had a hand-stamp painting on a whiteboard for daddy which read “Best Papa Ever”. Later, Soha Ali Khan penned a sweet note for her husband as she wrote, “Happy birthday @khemster2. For better or worse there's no one I'd rather be locked down with…” And for us and for papa Kunal, we are sure that the video of Inaaya Kemmu singing a birthday song while playing the piano is the best birthday gift ever. Soha shared a video on Instagram which has Inaaya sing the birthday song for the birthday boy and alongside, she wrote, “Happy birthday @khemster2…”

For all those who don’t know, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal tied the knot on January 25, 2015 and they became parents to Inaaya in 2017. On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor. Besides Soha, Disha Patani too wished Kunal on his birthday by sharing throwback photos of the actor from the sets of Malang.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's birthday wish for hubby Kunal Kemmu here:

