Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor & others send best wishes to the actor

Kunal Kemmu is one of the stars who has managed to win millions of hearts with his versatility and acting prowess. Interestingly, the Golmaal Again star has been a popular child actor who has been known for giving several hit movies in his childhood days. And his manage to keep up with this trajectory during his younger days as well and Kunal has been a part of many hit movies like Kalyug, Malang, Golmaal 3 etc and continues to enjoy a massive fan following.

So, as he turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from all across the world. In fact, several celebs took to social media to shower birthday love on Kunal. Amid this was Anil Kapoor, who shared a picture with his Malang co-star and wrote, “Happy Birthday @KunalKemmu! Working with you was a treat and I hope we get to do it again sometime. You’re a gem of a person and I wish you all the health & happiness in the world!” On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a happy pool pic with Kunal, Soha Ali Khan, , Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one”

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan gave a glimpse of Kunal’s 38th birthday celebration with his family and captioned it as “Posed, unposed, reposed and exposed! Birthdays with @kunalkemmu”.

