Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: From Kareena & Saif to the kids, 7 times Malang actor aced his photography skills

Kunal Kemmu has turned a year older today and as it turns out, he sure is a great photographer. We scrolled through his social media feed to skim through some of his finest clicks. Today, let's celebrate Kunal Kemmu, the photographer!

Malang actor Kunal Kemmu's social media feed is quite an interesting mix of a lot of things. Right from his fitness photos to some amazing father-daughter clicks with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, there is so much to explore. However, something else that has also had quite our attention are photos from the actor featuring his near and dear ones. He has this love for photography and it is totally evident in those amazing clicks that he shares on his profile from time to time.

As the actor turns a year older today, we decided to celebrate the photographer in him. From clicking some really amazing photos of his family to turning to various other elements for some clickspiration, Kunal Kemmu has managed to curate an interesting chunk of photos on his social media and so, we scrolled through his social media feed to skim through some of his finest clicks and we must tell you, some of them did impress us quite a bit.

Check out some of Kunal Kemmu's finest clicks right here:

The one with his favourite subject, Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and looking all things royal

Some wildlife photography from Kunal's lens

The adorable sibling duo of Taimur and Inaaya

Some innovative experimentation with Soha

The pawdorable furry friend

The most candid and latest click of Inaaya

As he celebrates his birthday today, here's wishing the photographer in him, a very happy birthday!

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie sure did decently with the audiences and continues to receive a lot of love as it has made way to OTT. The actor will also be seen in Go Goa Gone 2, a project that he has been excited and pumped up about, for a while now. Meanwhile, we will also see the actor in Abhay 2, as he is due to resume shooting once things go back to normal.

