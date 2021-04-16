Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: 5 times actress reinvented herself in different genres and decades of Hindi cinema

Lara Dutta celebrates her 43rd birthday today. The actress, who had started her career in Bollywood in 2003 with Andaaz, has come a long way in her career and will be next seen in Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar. Take a look at her journey.

Lara Dutt is one of the actresses in Bollywood, who doesn’t need an introduction and has carved a niche for herself with her sheer talent and hard work. She was born in the year 1978 to a Hindu father and an Anglo-Indian mother in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh but the family moved to Bengaluru in 1981. But her journey towards showbiz started much later in 1997 when she was crowned Miss Intercontinental in 1997. Accolades were big and fame was getting real but it all catapulted to a barrage of success at the turn of the 21st century. Lara Dutta got crowned the Miss Universe in 2000 and she had Aishwarya Rai’s and Sushmita Sen’s example to have a vision of foraying into the world of cinema.

Lara’s debut in Andaaz and a Filmfare award for Best Debut Actress

Popular film director Raj Kanwar had planned a film called Andaaz with superstar . He decided to cast two newcomers who were Miss World and Miss Universe respectively in the same year namely and Lara Dutta. Both the actress got launched to stardom as the film did phenomenally well at the box office and both were regarded as Best Female Debut in Filmfare. Lara’s journey was one of turbulence in the Hindi film industry because 16 years ago, the roles were not as kind to women as they are now.

Lara Dutta instantly went through a phase of playing supporting roles to the lead hero in films like Khakee, Masti, Aan: Men at Work, Kaal, No Entry, and Zinda to name a few. Films were successful, Lara had become a huge star but the roles were not getting meatier. In the Hindi film industry or perhaps any other film industry, people who are actively looking to reinvent themselves, have to open doors for themselves. What you seek is seeking you and this goes for the metaphor of search and roles respectively.

Lara excelled in three genres within one film - Bhagam Bhag

The comedy maestro and perhaps the most in-demand film director of 2000’s Priyadarshan had planned a mammoth comedy-thriller called Bhagam Bhag. It had a huge ensemble of Priyadarshan’s frequent collaborators like , Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, and Govinda amongst others but the story revolved around the character of a suspicious girl. In this army of male superstars, Lara signed up for the project and it became one of her most memorable roles. She played the character of a mentally traumatized girl who is immensely suicidal and it carries a secret of death that can be fatal to her. Lara did complete justice to the part and was able to make her mark in three genres within one film including psychological thriller, comedy, and an almost ghostly spirit.

They say that an actor becomes a star when he/she can go beyond the role that they are playing and make people fall in love with their personality, who they are. Going by that, when an actor is asked to appear in special cameos in the film, it means that the audience will get delighted just to have a blink of their favorite actor. Lara did cameos in three major films starring and . Her first cameo was in Fanaa starring Aamir and the latter two were in Om Shanti Om and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. But there was yet again a need to reinvent herself and Lara took the most unlikely role of her career.

When SRK and Irrfan Khan came together for Billu but Lara stole the show

Lara Dutta played the roles of the urban Indian women who live in the cities and recognizes a fast-paced life pattern. Lara took the role of Bindiya, a strong-headed woman from a village called Budbuda who has a teenage son, something that no other actress was doing in that era. Lara was acting opposite Irrfan Khan as his wife in what would be considered a supporting character but she shined right through it. She emerged in the role of a woman who is the support pillar of her husband when everybody had gone against him.

The film was not the biggest success at the box office, but everybody appreciated performances in the film though no one had stretched themselves as far as Lara did.

Billu came out in 2009 and that started an era of immensely successful films for Lara. She starred in Housefull, Do Knot Disturb, Chalo Dilli, and Don 2 amongst several successful films. She was at the peak of her stardom doing the biggest films with the biggest stars but an actor thrives between insecurity and passion. Lara had always championed great cinema, but women’s great roles were few and far between though she sought them out.

A bilingual film called David, which is one-third black and white!

A promising young director Bejoy Nambiar had made his debut film Shaitan and got rave reviews for his work. Bejoy had planned a massive film called David with a huge ensemble star cast about three stories set 40 years apart from each other in two different countries but somehow connected at the end. Lara signed on for the film to portray the character of Neelam in the Hindi version and Gayathri in the Tamil version of the film. Lara was deeply appreciated by the critics and the risk was worth taken.

David came out in 2013 and Lara slowly reduced the frequency of showing up on the screen. She did only 4 films in the last 8 years namely Singh is Bliing, Azhar, Welcome to New York, and a special appearance in Fitoor.

8 years later, Lara is still reinventing herself, as the audience awaits Bell Bottom.

Lara will be seen playing a crucial part in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit Tewari Bell Bottom is a thriller set in the ’80s about some unforgettable heroes of the era. Lara still isn’t picking up a run-of-the-mill film that Bollywood allows for Female stars. She chose to play a supporting character with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and .

Lara has stretched herself as an actor and a star over genres and decades in Hindi cinema. She does not always aim for the titular character but the meaty parts.

