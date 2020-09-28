Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: 10 unknown facts about the Nightingale of India that will leave you intrigued

Lata Mangeshkar turns 91 on 28th September, 2020. Check out some of the unknown facts about the legendary singer on the special occasion.

Lata Mangeshkar has mesmerized generations with her melodious voice. She has been an inevitable part of the Indian music industry. The Nightingale of India began singing at the early age of 13 years and numerous top Bollywood actresses lip-synced to her tracks in movies over the years. Often termed as the queen of melody, she rules the hearts of millions in India even now. Her career trajectory from childhood till date is quite inspiring. And today, the legendary singer turns 91.

Yes, that’s right. On the special occasion, we at Pinkvilla bring forward certain unknown facts about Lata Mangeshkar. Here's wishing her a very Happy Birthday! So, without further ado, let us dive in then.

1. Lata Ji was born as ‘Hema.’ She was later named Lata that was inspired by ‘Latika,’ a popular character from her father’s play titled Bhaaw Bandhan.

2 The singer attended school only for a day. That is because she wasn’t allowed to bring her sister Asha (Bhosle) along with her while coming there.

3. Sashadhar Mukherjee, a renowned producer, had earlier dismissed Lata Mangeshkar’s voice as ‘too thin.’

4. Lata Ji initially used to imitate the voice of Noor Jehan, an acclaimed playback singer and actress of those times.

5. The category of best playback singer at the Filmfare Awards was introduced in 1959 after Lata Mangeshkar’s protest.

6. The legendary singer was once given slow poison by some unidentified person because of which she was bedridden for almost 3 months.

7. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was moved to tears when Lata Ji sang the iconic song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo on January 26, 1963.

8. The song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo was originally meant to be a duet. And the interesting part here is that it was supposed to be sung by Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle. But the latter was dropped when Lata Ji insisted on recording it solo.

9. Lata Mangeshkar is the first-ever Indian singer to have performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London (1974).

10. Raj Kapoor’s masterpiece Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) is said to be inspired by Lata Mangeshkar’s life. He also wanted to cast her in the movie.

