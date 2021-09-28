Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Netizens shower love on the veteran singer’s special day

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most loved singers in our country. The veteran singer has made all of us proud on several occasions and her songs have become a classic. Even today, she has a massive fan following and people love to listen to her songs. She was called India’s nightingale for a reason. Well, the singer has turned a year older today and birthday wishes are pouring in from every corner. Fans have filled social media with wishes for the singer and we are sure that she would be elated to see the love.

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji.” Other fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Lata Didi! It takes ages, for someone like you,to be born on this Earth! May you have, many happy returns of the day!Heart exclamationCherry blossomDizzy symbol Lot's of love!Sparkling heart. Jayu, you sang beautifully, & soulful! #LataMangeshkar.” Third fan wrote, “Wish you very very Happy Birthday #LataMangeshkar ji many many returns of the day.” Another fan wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to the 'melody queen' of India #LataMangeshkar, who has captivated us with her melodious voice for generations! #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar 4U.”

Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji . @mangeshkarlata — Priyanshu Arya (@ammy_since2002) September 28, 2021

If there's anything Perfect in this imperfect world, it's the pure & enduring voice of Lata Mangeshkar..

Happy Birthday#LataMangeshkar ji pic.twitter.com/CuQ4EgLqDO — Sam Charan. (@SamCharan7) September 28, 2021

Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji . I am sharing One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi pic.twitter.com/ElAJXoYESl — (@theonlysarvesh) September 28, 2021

Happy Birthday Lata Didi!

It takes ages,

for someone like you,to be born on this Earth!

May you have,

many happy returns of the day!

Lot's of love! Jayu,

you sang beautifully,

& soulful!#LataMangeshkar Sushant Jaisa koi Nahi

SSR Se Dil Ka Rishta — ShonaliRajput (@ShonaliRajput5) September 28, 2021

Wish you very very Happy Birthday #LataMangeshkar ji many many returns of the day pic.twitter.com/gMfvKsPdir — Papa's Pari (@Mona_Chaudhary7) September 28, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to the 'melody queen' of India #LataMangeshkar, who has captivated us with her melodious voice for generations! #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar

4U#Khalid_hashmi pic.twitter.com/pMQFmElOtZ — khalid hashmi (@khalidhashmi196) September 28, 2021

Several reports have been coming in for a long time now that a biopic will be made on the singer. Her evergreen voice has given several songs in Bollywood legendary status over the last few decades. The 91-year-old singer is one of the most prominent singers in the music industry and had humble beginnings in Indore. In 1974, Lata Mangeshkar was also the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Having been awarded the Bharat Ratna and several National Film Awards, Lata Mangeshkar is one of India's most inspiring personalities and to see a biopic on this legendary artist would be nothing short of exciting.

