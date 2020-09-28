Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Sonam Kapoor, Asha Bhosle & others send best wishes to legendary singer

As Lata Mangeshkar turned a year older today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to shower birthday love on the iconic singer.

Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood’s nightingale who has won millions of hearts with her soulful voice, has turned 91 today. Needless to say, Lata, fondly called as Lata didi, has a massive fan following in every corner of the world and she never fails to touch the deepest corners of everyone’s heart with her voice. So, on her birthday day, her fans made sure to shower birthday love on the legendary singer. Amid this, several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media and send their wishes to Lata didi.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a collage of his pics with the iconic singer and called her the Goddess of Music. He wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata didi, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with long and healthy life.” Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan also shared a picture with Lata Mangeshkar on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love !!”

On the other hand, Asha Bhosle also penned a sweet wish for her legendary sister and shared a throwback picture of Lata didi. She tweeted, “Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her.”

Take a look at Bollywood celeb wishes for Lata Mangeshkar:

Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her. pic.twitter.com/bQqCT2ua0l — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 28, 2020

Un hone khuaab..... Lata ji ke haathon ye award Sehatmand rahen hamari pyari Lata ji pic.twitter.com/rOrBCKCeIQ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 28, 2020

Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love !! @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/9Wyy7yfrfI — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) September 28, 2020

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata didi, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with long and healthy life. #GoddessOfMusic pic.twitter.com/3hKKnTfX6v — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2020

Wishing Lata ji the very best of health, happiness and a year that fulfils all her desires and more. All my love, respect and warmest wishes to the voice of our nation and the soul of our music...#HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar ji pic.twitter.com/LatB2rx40M — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 28, 2020

