Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: When the Nightingale of India gifted Sachin Tendulkar handwritten lyrics

There’s hardly someone out there, who hasn't heard the heartrendingly sweet melody of Lag Jaa Gale and not been moved by the voice. That ageless voice, whose owner the country lovingly addresses as the Nightingale of India is Lata Mangeshkar. The lovely singer clocked another year today, on the 28th of September. As the legend turns 92, let us seize this occasion to talk about the time when her love for music merged with her love for cricket, especially the God of Cricket – Sachin Tendulkar.

The two maestros of two completely different fields, Lata ji and Sachin Tendulkar have always held each other in warm regard and while sharing an extremely special and cold bond. When Lata Mangeshkar turned 90 in 2019, the Little Master took to Twitter to wish the singing sensation of India. In his birthday wish, Sachin revealed that Lata ji had once gifted him with the handwritten lyrics of the much-loved song from the Golden Era of Hindi cinema, ‘Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega’.

In his birthday wish, Sachin said, "Namashkar Didi. Aaj aapka 90th birthday hain. Main aapko dher saari shubkaamnaayein dena chahunga. Honestly agar baat karein, toh mujhe yaad nahi ki aapka pehla gaana maine kab aur kahaan pe, kaise suna…mere zindagi mein shayaad aisa koyi din gaya ho jahaan par maine aapka gaana naa suna ho… Aapne mere liye ek khaas gaana gaya tha – Tu jahaan jahaan chalega, mera saaya saath hoga…jis tarah se aapne mujhe bete jaisa pyaar kiya hain, aur hamesha aashirvaad diya hain, main kabhi nahi bhool sakta. Uss gaane ke lavs, aapke khud ke handwriting mein aapne jaise likhe the, woh aapne frame karke mujhe present kiya, woh mere liye sabsa bada gift hain.”

(I would like to wish you on your 90th birthday. To be honest, I do not remember where, when, and how I listened to one of your songs for the first time. There must be hardly a day in my life when I did not listen to your song. You had sung a special song for me – Tu jahaan jahaan chalega, mera saaya saath hoga. I can never forget how you always loved and blessed me like a son. I still remember the time when you presented me the framed handwritten lyrics of 'Tu Jahan jahan chalega'. That’s the biggest gift for me.)

Take a look:

It was Lata Mangeshkar who pushed for Sachin Tendulkar to be honoured with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 2010. According to a Hindustan Times report, Mangeshkar had said in 2010, “For me, he is the real Bharat Ratna for years. Whatever he has done for the country, very few people can do. He deserves this honour. He has made all of us feel proud,”

Lata Mangeshkar has also talked about the special mother-son bond that she and the cricketer share, and that she can never forget the day when he addressed her as ‘Aai’. She had reportedly once said, “Sachin treats me like his mother and I always pray for her like a mother. I can never forget the day when he called me ‘aai’ (mother) for the first time. I had never imagined that. It was pleasant surprise for me and I feel blessed to have a son like him.”

Sachin had said that Lata ji was like his mother when the latter extended her best wishes for the release of his 2017 biographical film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’.

Take a look:

Maa ke aashirwad bina chouke chakke kabhi nahi lagte. Aap mere liye Maa samaan ho. Thank you so much for your blessings! https://t.co/R9qmWr4a8S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 20, 2017

In her glorious career spanning over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice in over 1000 films, in over 36 regional Indian languages as well as foreign languages. While there are countless awards and accolades to her name, she is the second Indian vocalist to be awarded the Bharat Ratna after the late M.S. Subbulakshmi.

We wish the legendary Lata Mangeshkar a warm and Happy Birthday!

