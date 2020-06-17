Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: 5 reasons why she is Bollywood’s bindas diva

Lisa Haydon, who has been known for her roles in movies like Aisha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Queen etc, is turning a year older today and we can’t help but celebrate the vivacious diva.

Bollywood has been a home to several artists from all over the world who have been proving their mettle time and again, be it actors, singers, musicians and many more artists. Amid this, there is this one lady who has been winning hearts with her sizzling looks, impressive style quotient, incredible acting chops and has been illuminating paths for many by breaking several stereotypes. We are talking about Lisa Haydon who, despite being just a few films old in the industry, has been one of the most talked about actresses and never fails to grab the eyeballs be it with his appearance on the silver screen or social media.

Lisa happens to be a model turned actress, who is known for her bold and beautiful attitude. For the uninitiated, the diva was born in Chennai and has spent most of her life abroad especially in Australia and the US until she moved to Mumbai in 2007 to try her luck in the glamour world. From walking the ramps at some of the most popular fashion weeks to carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Lisa’s journey has certainly been inspirational for everyone and speaks volumes about how the lady believes in living life on her terms. So as this yummy mummy of two turns a year older today, we bring you some interesting facts about Lisa Haydon that proves that she is Bollywood’s bindas diva:

Impeccable acting skills

Lisa made her debut in Bollywood with 2010 release Aisha along with . In her career of over a decade, the dusky beauty has been seen playing a supporting role in several movies like Queen, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil etc. While it has been a delight to watch Lisa on the silver screen, the actress has proved that it is all about the acting chops that speak for an actor. Despite having limited screen time, Lisa did manage to prove her talent on the silver screen.

Fitness comes first for Lisa

The actress never fails to give major fitness goals to the millennials. She wanted to be a yoga teacher at the age of 18, but destiny had other plans for her. However, fitness has always been a top priority for Lisa Haydon. Despite being a foodie, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil often maintains a healthy lifestyle and also shared the kind of diet she was adapting to keep her herself fit during her pregnancy.

Breaking pregnancy stereotypes

Lisa Haydon grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she announced her pregnancy in 2017 with a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in a bikini. While the lady was inundated with best wishes, she managed to break the stereotype and proved that women can look hot in pregnancy. She had certainly embraced motherhood with style.

Lisa’s style quotient is impressive

The lady is undoubtedly known for her sizzling looks and her stunning fashion statement is also a thing among her fans. Be it her casual looks, beach appearances or pregnancy looks, Lisa certainly aces the art of nailing every look she dons.

Lisa knows the trick of enjoying life to the fullest

Life is a journey with several ups and downs, but what matters is enjoying it to the fullest and Lisa certainly know the art of doing so. The diva is happily married to the love of her Dino Lalvani and is a proud mother of two sons. The Aisha actress is enjoying the best of her life with her family and doesn’t fail to share her happy moments with her fans on social media. In fact, her Instagram posts are proof that she knows how to seek happiness in simple moments of life.

(ALSO READ: Lisa Haydon flaunts her nine month baby bump in a swim suit; To announce the good news any day now)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×