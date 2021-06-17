Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: Here are 5 times the actress proved that she is a water baby

Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon has turned a year older today. On her birthday, we have hand-picked 5 photos that prove she is a water baby.

One of the most beloved divas in the Bollywood industry, Lisa Haydon has turned a year older today. The model turned actress is known for her performances in a few movies and has taken the glamour world by storm. For the unversed, Lisa was born in Chennai and spent most of her life in Australia and the United States before moving back to the city of Mumbai in 2007. Lisa made her acting debut with starrer Aisha and played supporting roles in movies like Queen, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

With her journey in the modeling world, she has inspired countless people to follow their dreams. The stunner has walked the ramps of some of the biggest fashion weeks. As an avid social media user, Lisa keeps her fans updated with stunning photos of herself from countless photo shoots. When it comes to having a great sense of fashion, the actress is always at the top of her A game and her hard to miss pictures are a proof of that.

Lisa, who is expecting her third child, has posed for several pregnancy shoots by the beach. However, this isn’t the first time Lisa is seen near the waters, the actress loves surfing and her Insta handle is filled with some breathtaking shots that capture her ‘me’ time. On her birthday, we have hand picked 5 photos that prove that Lisa Haydon is a water baby.

Meanwhile, On the professional front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in directorial film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film was released in 2016 and also featured , and in the lead roles.

Credits :Lisa Haydon Instagram

