Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 10 PICS of the Dhak Dhak girl that prove her love for travel

Seldom have there been actresses that leave their mark on the film industry in the way that Madhuri Dixit Nene has. Madhuri’s charming on-screen presence, coupled with her alluring dance moves, and captivating acting performances, have cemented her position as one of the most iconic Bollywood stars of all time. Since making her debut in 1984 with the movie Abodh, the actress has amassed a filmography of over 70 movies!

From her social media presence, it is easy to deduce that the actress is an avid globetrotter. As she celebrates her 56th birthday today, let’s look at some of her pictures that display her love for travel and exploration.

Tropical vibes

Madhuri Dixit enjoys a drink against the serene backdrop of a Goan beach. The actress looks oh-so-happy and in her element.

Madhuri Dixit’s Maldives trip

Keeping it casual near the clear waters of the Maldives! Madhuri gave us a glimpse of her Maldives vacay, and looks like she had a great time. “Hello from paradise,” wrote Madhuri, Dixit, while sharing the picture.

Greetings from Italy

The beautiful actress poses in front of the famous cathedral - Duomo di Milano.

Fun, Food, and Family

The Nene family enjoys some of the finest Sri Lankan delicacies.

Madhuri Dixit in Seychelles

Here’s an adorable picture of Madhuri Dixit from her vacation to Seychelles. “Let's go back in time and fall in love with new places & experiences,” wrote Madhuri, while sharing this picture.

Just tourist-y things

Even Madhuri Dixit couldn’t resist from recreating the popular Leaning Tower of Pisa pose!

Rome-ing around the Colosseum

This is all the inspiration you need to book yourself a vacation to marvel over ancient European architecture! Madhuri looks oh-so-gorgeous in this picture from her Rome vacay, doesn’t she?

Exploring Spanish art and history

Here’s a picture of Madhuri Dixit’s visit to the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, a national museum housing 20th century Spanish Art!

Crushing on Cali

“Loving my LA time. Lots to do and see. Business as usual,” wrote Madhuri, while sharing this stunning picture!

Madhuri Dixit’s trip to San Francisco

Madhuri Dixit looks elated as she poses with the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco in the backdrop.

Here's wishing Madhuri Dixit a very happy birthday!

