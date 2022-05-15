Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan & others wished dancing queen on her special day

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her charm and beauty still can make the heartbeats of her fans pace. Well, it is her birthday today and social media is filled with wishes from her fans and followers. Even our Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handles to share pictures and videos of them with the Dhak Dhak girl to wish her on her special day. From Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, check out the birthday wishes from the BTown celebs.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a stunning picture of Madhuri Dixit in a black leather dress and wrote ‘Happy birthday legend, wishing you love and light always’. Yami shared a video of her and Jacqueline dancing with Madhuri. Sharing this video Yami wrote, ‘Happy birthday to the queen of our hearts…the one & only…Madhuri ma’am’. Sara Ali Khan too shared a dancing video of the two and wrote, ‘ma’am Happiest birthday to you. Thank you for always being an inspiration to all of us.’ Ananya Panday shared an old picture of Madhuri Dixit and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday dancing queen! Love you Madhuri ma’am’.

Check out the wishes:

Meanwhile, taking to social media. Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene shared a heartwarming photo with his partner and called her the 'most beautiful woman'. Dr Nene's wish for Madhuri Dixit read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together." Fans were quick to adore and chime in on Dr Nene's post. One fan commented, "This picture and the message is everything! Couple Goals and how! Truly, Madhuri Ma'am deserves nothing but the Best of everything that Life has to offer. Happiest Birthday Dear Ma'am!! Stay Blessed always..Keep Shining!"

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Netflix's The Fame Game.

