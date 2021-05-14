Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dhak Dhak to Dola Re Dola, 5 songs of the star that’ll take you a nostalgic ride

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her birthday today. She is known as the dancing queen of Bollywood and many of her films had dancer number. Her most popular dance song Dola Re Dola from Devdas

The 90s most popular and beautiful actress is turning a year older today. The actress, who is known for delivering powerful performances in films, is also known for her infectious smile. Her smile is still able to skip the hearts of millions. But apart from this, the Gulaab Gang actress is also fond of dancing and is also a trained Kathak dancer. Her films are the finest examples of her love for dancing. She will remain the undisputed dancing queen of Bollywood. From Choli Ke Peeche to Dola Re Dola, there are many such dance numbers where she has proved herself.

Born in Bombay, the actress made her acting debut in the film Abodh. But it was from the film Tezaab (1988) she got recognition. And the song ‘Ek Do Teen..’ became a hit. She was popular overnight and then there was no turning back for her. She had won four Filmfare Awards for best actress. The actress was praised for her performances in the crime film Parinda (1989) and Devdas (2002). After marriage, she took a sabbatical and returned to acting from the musical drama Aaja Nachle (2007). She was appreciated for her role in the film Dedh Ishqiya.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at her 5 iconic and popular dance numbers which still remember a lot:

1. Choli Ke Peeche:

A very famous song of the 90s is still fresh in the minds of the audience. From the film Khal Nayak, the song is sung by Alka Yagini. She also won best female playback singer. The song was choreographed by Saroj Khan and it will not be wrong to say that the actress carried off her role well. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film made a box office of Rs 41.5 crore. The story centers on the escape and attempted capture of terrorist criminal Ballu (Sanjay Dutt) by Inspector Ram (Jackie Shroff) and his girlfriend officer Ganga (the actress).

2. Dhak Dhak:

The sensuous dance from the film Beta remains at the top. A 1992 family drama film was directed by Indra Kumar and written by Naushir Khatau and Kamlesh Pandey. It featured Anil Kapoor, and Aruna Irani also. Again Saroj Khan choreographed the song and it became one of the most famous songs. The film won five Filmfare Awards. Anil Kapoor and the actress won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards. The song was sung by Anuradha Paudwal and she won the Best Female Playback Singer Award for the item number "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga".

3. Ek do teen:

Tezaab, a romantic film, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles was the highest-grossing film of its time. The film made the actress an overnight star. The song "Ek Do Teen" was a chart success. As reported the film ran in theatres for more than 50 weeks and become a golden jubilee.

4. Dola Re Dola:

'Dola Re Dola' is a song from the romantic drama film Devdas which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Composed by Ismail Darbar and penned by Nusrat Badr, the song was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and KK. The song was received a lot of appreciation because of the dance duet between Aishwarya Rai and the Beta actress.

5. Chana ke kheth mein:

The song is from the film Anjaam. Directed by Rahul Rawail, it stars Madhuri, , Deepak Tijori. The actress had beautifully performed in the song and it is still considered as the popular dance number.

