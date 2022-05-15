Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Nisha to Pooja; 5 iconic roles played by the Dhak Dhak girl

Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed several stupendous actresses over the year. Amid this was Madhuri Dixit. Popularly known as Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri made her big Bollywood debut with the 1984 release Abodh. However, it was the 1988 release Tezaab which gave her due recognition and Madhuri became a household name. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. In her career of over three decades, Madhuri has given us several superhit movies like Ram Lakhan, Dil, Thanekdaar, Beta, Devdas, etc.

Interestingly, Madhuri has been synonymous with hard work, dedication and versatility. Not only has she won hearts with her dancing skills but her impressive acting chops have left her fans around the world in awe of her talent. She has made sure to present something new to the audience every time she has hit the screen. Madhuri has been a treat to watch on the big screen. So as the versatile actress turns a year older today, we bring you some of her iconic roles which left a mark on the audience.

Madhu from Dil

Madhuri’s bubbliness as Madhu, her style sense to her fiery nature, everything about this character went on to win hearts. In fact, this 1990 release made her the muse of youngsters and her sizzling chemistry with Aamir Khan was the cherry on the top.

Mohini from Tezaab

Can we ever get enough of the track ‘Ek Do Teen’ from Tezaab? This song from Madhuri and Anil Kapoor starrer was a massive hit and so was the movie. Madhuri managed to leave a mark on the audience with her performance as Mohini which made her a household name.

Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

She was bubbly, vivacious and caring– that’s how the fans would define Madhuri’s character of Nisha from the iconic blockbuster movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She was the perfect modern day dream girl of every man who also inculcated family values in the audience. We loved her chulbulapan and her selfless nature towards her loved ones struck the right chord with millions of hearts. And we can’t get enough of her ‘uhhuu-uhhuu’, can we?

Pooja from Dil To Pagal Hai

Pooja was the perfect girl next door whose simplicity would make you fall in love with her over and over. Her belief in finding her soulmate was so strong that it did make the audience believe in destiny and soulmates. Besides, her sizzling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan did set the screens on fire.

Chandramukhi from Devdas

Madhuri’s performance as Chandramukhi in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Devdas has left everyone spellbound. She was an epitome of grace, beauty and panache. The audience was in awe of her stupendous performance and her dancing skills in the movie. On the other hand, Chandramukhi’s selfless love for Devdas (played by Shah Rukh Khan) won hearts.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit on criticism she faced when she entered film industry: People said I don’t look like heroine