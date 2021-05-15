  1. Home
Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline, Sonakshi & others shower birthday love on her

As Madhuri Dixit celebrates her 54th birthday today, her friends from the film industry took to their respective social media handles to wish the actress. Take a look at celebs' wishes below.
2462 reads Mumbai
Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 54th birthday today. On her special day, the stunning actress has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from every nook and cranny. Notably, social media is abuzz with netizens showering love on the evergreen actress. In fact, Madhuri’s friends and colleagues from the film industry have also wished the diva on her birthday. Scores of celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and Mouni Roy among others have penned heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.

Wishing the actress, Riteish shared a few photos with Madhuri alongside a sweet note. Sharing the post, the Masti actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @madhuridixitnene mam, Working with you was my absolute dream come true ... I wish you happiness, love, best of health and May god fullfill your wish to work with me (again) real soon. Have a great great day.” While giving a birthday shout-out to her, Jacqueline shared a stunning photo of herself with the Devdas actress and wrote, “Happy bday.”

The Dabangg actress, on the other hand, wished the actress writing, “Happy Birthday! To the most beautiful @ MadhuriDixit maam.” She also posted her beautiful photo with her twinning in red.

Mourni shared a video collage and captioned it as, “As much in awe of you as I was the first time I saw you on screen in my hometown. Shall cherish these enchanted encounters for years to come...Happy happiest birthday my Aphrodite, shall love you more err’yday till the end of time Wish you alllllll the health happiness & everything you wish for @madhuridixitnene.”

Take a look at the wishes below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, her Total Dhamaal co-star Anil Kapoor had wished Madhuri in an endearing way. The Taal actor said he is looking forward to being on set with her again.

Pinkvilla too wishes  Madhuri Dixit a very Happy Birthday!

Also Read: Shriram shares vintage pic with ‘soulmate’ Madhuri Dixit on her birthday: Life has been amazing journey for us

