Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa & others extend wishes on 53rd birthday

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Today, as the dhak dhak girl celebrates her 53rd birthday, Bollywood actors and sports personalities took to social media to wish the Kalank actress. Take a look
Bollywood actors wish the actress on her 53rd birthdayBollywood actors wish the actress on her 53rd birthday
Today, as Madhuri Dixit celebrates her 52nd birthday, Bollywood actors took to social media to wish the Dhak Dhak girl. From Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Manisha Koirala, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Shatrughan Sinha to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and other actors, everyone showered love on the actress and here, we have rounded up a list of wishes that have poured in for the actress.  As we all know, Madhuri Dixit is married to US-based cardiovascular surgeon, Dr Sriram Nene, and post marriage, she lived in the US for nine years before moving back in 2011.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartwarming wish for Madhuri Dixit as he wrote, “Happy birthday to the ever graceful & evergreen @MadhuriDixit. Wishing you a lot of happiness & good health.” Moving on, Veteran actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha penned a note for the actress as he wrote, “She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have.” Abhishek Bachchan wrote ,” Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday Madhuri ji. All our love and respect.”

Amid quarantine, Madhuri is working out at home and posting dance videos on social media and for all those who don’t know, Madhuri Dixit has ventured into production and has produced a Marathi film for Netflix. On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and although the film tanked at the box office but Madhuri managed to win hearts with her soulful performance. On the fundraiser concert organized by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit and her son crooned to a song to entertain the fans and be part of the concert to help India fight the Coronavirus. 

Check out wishes for Madhuri Dixit here:

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

MD is a legend

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Happy birthday madhuriji you are the most beautiful woman in the world.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

No one popularised Indian classical dancing like Madhuri did...she took graceful Indian classical dancing straight to movies and to the masses..set a benchmark and now every newbie who wants to join movies has to learn classical dance just like they have to learn proper Hindu pronunciation...absolute Queen of 90’s!!!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Several India actresses in South India did - shobana for example. She is also a two time national award winner for best actress who never worked in a hindi movie. So obviously nobody will ever know because Indian cinema is all about Hindi movies. Real talent remains hidden.

