Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa & others extend wishes on 53rd birthday

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Today, as the dhak dhak girl celebrates her 53rd birthday, Bollywood actors and sports personalities took to social media to wish the Kalank actress. Take a look

Today, as celebrates her 52nd birthday, Bollywood actors took to social media to wish the Dhak Dhak girl. From Anil Kapoor, , Manisha Koirala, Maniesh Paul, , Shatrughan Sinha to Kundra and other actors, everyone showered love on the actress and here, we have rounded up a list of wishes that have poured in for the actress. As we all know, Madhuri Dixit is married to US-based cardiovascular surgeon, Dr Sriram Nene, and post marriage, she lived in the US for nine years before moving back in 2011.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartwarming wish for Madhuri Dixit as he wrote, “Happy birthday to the ever graceful & evergreen @MadhuriDixit. Wishing you a lot of happiness & good health.” Moving on, Veteran actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha penned a note for the actress as he wrote, “She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have.” Abhishek Bachchan wrote ,” Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday Madhuri ji. All our love and respect.”

Amid quarantine, Madhuri is working out at home and posting dance videos on social media and for all those who don’t know, Madhuri Dixit has ventured into production and has produced a Marathi film for Netflix. On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and although the film tanked at the box office but Madhuri managed to win hearts with her soulful performance. On the fundraiser concert organized by and Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit and her son crooned to a song to entertain the fans and be part of the concert to help India fight the Coronavirus.

Happy birthday to the ever graceful & evergreen @MadhuriDixit.

Wishing you a lot of happiness & good health. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2020

“That smile could move mountains. It could also break hearts. “

– Kylie Scott

Happy Birthday to the one who continues to do both with her smile! @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/elRVnx1nW5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2020

one of the most expressive & graceful dancers too. She has given us memorable movies & songs we enjoy even now. May you be blessed with joyous moments, love & a peaceful life ahead. Love & regards to your beautiful family. Happy birthday — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2020

Many happy returns of the day to an attractive, charming dignified actress @MadhuriDixit. She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have. She is — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2020

Happy Birthday to my all time fav and my longest girl crush @MadhuriDixit Sorry for this photo but I couldn’t find a nice one of us together & this handsome man on my left is way too nice to be cut out Love U loads. Take care n stay safe #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #ting pic.twitter.com/BHmpgg5oro — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 15, 2020

it as such an honour to work with you..you are a brilliant actress and gorgeous inside out..we love you..just the way you are!! @MadhuriDixit ji a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/qpItSfBVCH — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 15, 2020

Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit ji....loads of love to the woman with the most beautiful smile...par ab kab dekhoonga smile...aapne mask pehna hua toh??but love u mam...u r the most humble superstar ur pallu prem forever... #mp #wishes #palluprem pic.twitter.com/kkdC6QwpMV — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 15, 2020

Happy birthday to the epitome of gorgeousness @MadhuriDixit Keep shining always pic.twitter.com/1JOIsCHJLe — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 15, 2020

