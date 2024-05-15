Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: When Shah Rukh Khan called her ‘most solid man in the industry’

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, even today. Her grace, her charm, and her evergreen beauty still manage to rock the hearts of all her fans. When it comes to films, her on-screen pairing with Shah Rukh Khan has received a lot of love from the audience.

Both these actors together gave us many memorable films on the silver screen. Well, today, as the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood celebrates her birthday, we bring to you a throwback interview of King Khan, in which he praised the actress and called her the most solid man in the industry.

When Shah Rukh Khan praised Madhuri Dixit

In a 2006 interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Madhuri Dixit who has worked with him in several hit films like Koyla, Dil To Paagal Hai, and more. Gushing over the actress, the Pathaan actor said, “Madhuri Dixit is the most solid man I’ve met in the industry.”

SRK further added that she is truly like a man and went on to call her the "most solid thinker, the most solid emotionally, and a solid believer." He also quipped that her talent is unquestionable and that he has learned the most from her. He concluded by saying, "She is the only one I feel I am not as good as."

Madhuri Dixit’s work front

The actress is currently amongst the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. We get to see her driving her fans nuts with her stunning attire and it is obviously a visual delight for all her fans to watch her on their TV screens.

Apart from this, the actress is touted to be a part of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. There are reports that Kartik’s Rooh Baba will be fighting two spirits played by Vidya Balan and Madhuri in the film. However, confirmation is still awaited on this front.

By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card and added a report in mid-day. The shooting of the film has begun and the leading lady opposite Kartik is none other than Triptii Dimrii.

