Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu feature in Riddhima's festive throwback PIC

As Mahesh Bhatt turns 73 on September 20, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her official social media handle and shared a throwback picture featuring , , and Neetu Singh to wish her uncle on his birthday. Posting the stunning family photograph on her story, Riddhima wrote, “Happiest bday Uncle.”

To note, the picture shared by Riddhima is from last year’s intimate dinner party on Christmas. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his wife, actress Soni Razdan, invited their daughter Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family over for a dinner at the festival. Ranbir’s mom and actress , sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara were also in attendance. In the picture, Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Samara and Mahesh Bhatt can be seen in black outfits, while Ranbir Kapoor opted for a denim shirt and jeans for the dinner party. Ranbir and Alia's close friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, also joined the Kapoors and the Bhatts on Friday evening.

Earlier today, the filmmaker celebrated his 73rd birthday with daughter Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. This year, Alia's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor also attended the celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of photos from the party and wished her father. In the photo, Alia made dad Mahesh Bhatt pose for the camera with balloons in the background and a tee that read, "A passion that burns without purpose." One of the pictures also included Ranbir Kapoor posing with Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja and Alia.