Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt: Daughters Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan share heartfelt wishes

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 75th birthday today. In a career spanning over three decades, the legendary director has delivered several path-breaking movies that are remembered even years after its release. From Sadak, Saaransh, and Crook amongst others, the list of iconic films directed by Mahesh Bhatt goes really long. Apart from movies, the director is also known for his unabashed and unfiltered viewpoints and opinions. On the special occasion, today his wife, Soni Razdan, and daughters, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt posted heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.

Pooja Bhatt drops a birthday wish for father Mahesh Bhatt

Today, on September 20, posting a birthday wish for her father, actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Pooja Bhatt treated fans with monochromatic images of her with Mahesh Bhatt from different phases of her life. Alongside the post, she penned a long heartfelt note and wrote, “To the man who gave me roots,wings,the courage to stand on my own feet,walk alone & unabashedly be myself..”

She further continued and said, “A real guru,if there is one,frees you from himself.” That was the understanding that UG Krishnamurti instilled in him and what he reinstates to me & countless others day after day.. Happy 75’TH Pops! Gratitude to you & my mother for bringing me into this world. And for re-birthing me through the gift of sobriety by simply saying to me “If you love me,then love yourself.” Have a look:

Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter and Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt posted heart-melting pictures from her early childhood and younger days as she wished her ‘best friend’. In a multi-picture post, the caption alongside accompanied, “Always (red heart emoji) Best friend, happy birthday.”

In addition to this, Mahesh Bhatt’s wife, Soni Razdan shared a timeless ‘then and now’ photograph of the handsome director. In the first photo, Bhatt can be seen holding a clapboard while the next photograph seems to be clicked in recent times. “Happy 3/4 of a century you… Then and now ,” Soni captioned the post.

About Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt is a renowned filmmaker who has directed several super-hit films since the 70s till date. He got married to Kiran Bhatt in 1970 and later got divorced. He has two kids from his marriage to Kiran Bhatt; Pooja Bhatt, and Rahul Bhatt.

The filmmaker then married actress, Soni Razdan in the year 1986. He has two daughters with Razdan, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.