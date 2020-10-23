Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Fitness to hair care, 5 times the gorgeous star turned into a wellness expert

As Malaika Arora turns a year older, we take a look at the various times that the gorgeous diva has donned the hat of a wellness expert and shared her secrets with fans.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and today, Bollywood star is turning a year older. The gorgeous star has managed to make a special place in people’s hearts with her dance, style and fitness love. Malaika is among the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood who also is a yoga enthusiast. Her love for fitness is well known and it surely isn’t restricted to just that. The mesmerising star often shares her ‘tricks and tips’ to overall well-being in life on social media and fans love every bit of it.

Over the past few months of lockdown, Malaika stayed at home and more recently, even defeated COVID 19. Amid this, the gorgeous star began sharing her beauty and healthcare secrets with fans in videos that were loved by all. From sharing ways to improve one’s immunity to dropping ‘gharelu nuskhe’ to stop hair fall, the diva gave fans an insight into her beauty secret and won them over. While already fans are hooked to her fitness posts where she shares various yoga poses that one can try at home, now Malaika even shares her tricks and tips for skincare, haircare and more.

On her birthday, we take a look at 5 times when Malaika turned into a very gorgeous and knowledgeable wellness expert!

When she urged fans to ‘Sit and Sip’ their water

In the initial days of lockdown, Malaika let fans in on a secret that would help them in improving blood circulation across their body when she shared that one should always sit and sip their water and not stand and gulp it down. The gorgeous star urged all to do the same and well, she surely got their attention! (Click here to see video)

Malaika’s one-stop solution to hair fall

The gorgeous diva often shares photos of her luscious locks on social media and fans are intrigued to know about her hair care regimen. One day post her COVID 19 recovery, Malaika shared a video where she dropped the secret to help with hair fall. In the video, Malaika shared the magic ingredient that could stop hair loss and that was an onion. The star suggested that one could peel the onion and extract its juice. She shared that by applying the juice of onion on various sections of the scalp and keeping it on for 30-45 minutes. Post that, she suggested shampooing the hair. Well, surely it managed to leave everyone impressed and fans were in awe of their new haircare expert! (Click here to see the video)

When she shared her secret to battle acne

Almost everyone in life may have faced breakouts or acne on their face that leave one worried. One fine day, Malaika helped her fans overcome the fear of acne with a DIY trick of hers with the help of ingredients that are readily available in one’s kitchen. The star shared that one can mix ½ tsp cinnamon powder, lime juice and 1 tsp honey together and apply it on their face. She further suggested to use the trick once or twice a week and shared that it would help the skin to clear out! (Click here to see the video)

When the diva shared how she takes care of her sensitive skin

Malaika revealed in a video that she has ‘painfully sensitive’ skin and that she needs to be careful of what she applies to it. Hence, she came up with a tip for fans with sensitive skin and urged them to use homegrown Aloe Vera and scoop it out in a bowl. Further, she shared that one can apply it directly on their face and rinse it off after a minute or more for the instant cooling and glowing effect. Several fans of the star loved her tip and thanked her for sharing it. (Click here to see the video)

Amid COVID 19, Malaika shared her immunity booster secret

One of the most important things amid the COVID 19 outbreak was to keep one’s immunity levels up. Amid the same, Malaika dropped her secret immunity booster that she makes at home and it works like magic. The gorgeous star shared on a video that one can blend Indian gooseberry (Amla), fresh organic turmeric, ginger root, Apple cider vinegar and a dash of peppercorns to make a pulp. Further, she suggested to strain the pulp and drink the juice. (Click here to see the video)

Not just this, over the past few months, the diva had used her social media account to shell out various secrets to good health. From yoga to workout to skincare regimen and more, the gorgeous star has ensured that she helps fans with her tricks and tips for a healthier and much more active living!.

Here’s wishing the gorgeous star, happy birthday!

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

