Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others shower love

Malaika's fans and friends have flooded social media on her special day with lovely wishes.

by Sneha Hiro   |  Updated on Oct 23, 2022 02:22 PM IST  |  903
Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shared stunning pictures of Malaika Arora
Picture courtesy: Arjun Kapoor / Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is known for making heads turn with her fashionable looks, is celebrating her birthday today. She is aging backward and her social media pictures are proof. Her fans and friends have flooded social media on her special day with lovely wishes. Even her beau Arjun Kapoor returned back to Mumbai to celebrate her birthday. He also wished her with a romantic throwback picture.

Celebs love

Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dropping a quirky wish. She took to her Instagram story and shared two contrasting pictures of the birthday girl. In the first picture, Malaika looks beautiful and poised in a chic outfit while in the second one, she is seen relishing a burger. Along with the pictures, Bebo wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness...and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks... Happy birthday darling Malla." 
 

Picture Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Picture Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Ananya Panday shared a throwback selfie with Malaika and wrote, "The hottest and coolest and you make it all look so easy... happy birthday Malla!!! love you." 
 

Picture courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

The new mommy in town, Sonam Kapoor also wished Malaika on her birthday. She reposted Arjun's birthday post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling @malaikaaroraofficial you're a beautiful soul...all my love." Rhea Kapoor too shared Arjun's post and wrote, "Happy birthday to this happy positive force."
 

Picture courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Picture courtesy: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora shared a breathtaking picture of her and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Queen! Keep shattering that glass ceiling and knocking down doors …I love more than you love London..Be mine also forever @malaikaaroraofficial."
 

Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Masaba Gupta were also seen wishing the stunning diva!

Arjun Kapoor's special wish

Arjun was seen painting the town red with his love for Malaika. He posted a throwback picture with his 'baby' and wrote a mushy note. His post read, "The Yin to my Yang...Happy Birthday Baby...Just be You, be happy, be mine..." 
 

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora in Jade by MK statement black saree is truly a showstopper

Advertisement
Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!