Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others shower love

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who is known for making heads turn with her fashionable looks, is celebrating her birthday today. She is aging backward and her social media pictures are proof. Her fans and friends have flooded social media on her special day with lovely wishes. Even her beau Arjun Kapoor returned back to Mumbai to celebrate her birthday. He also wished her with a romantic throwback picture. Celebs love

Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen dropping a quirky wish. She took to her Instagram story and shared two contrasting pictures of the birthday girl. In the first picture, Malaika looks beautiful and poised in a chic outfit while in the second one, she is seen relishing a burger. Along with the pictures, Bebo wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness...and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks... Happy birthday darling Malla."



Ananya Panday shared a throwback selfie with Malaika and wrote, "The hottest and coolest and you make it all look so easy... happy birthday Malla!!! love you."



The new mommy in town, Sonam Kapoor also wished Malaika on her birthday. She reposted Arjun's birthday post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling @malaikaaroraofficial you're a beautiful soul...all my love." Rhea Kapoor too shared Arjun's post and wrote, "Happy birthday to this happy positive force."



Malaika's sister Amrita Arora shared a breathtaking picture of her and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Queen! Keep shattering that glass ceiling and knocking down doors …I love more than you love London..Be mine also forever @malaikaaroraofficial."



Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Masaba Gupta were also seen wishing the stunning diva! Arjun Kapoor's special wish Arjun was seen painting the town red with his love for Malaika. He posted a throwback picture with his 'baby' and wrote a mushy note. His post read, "The Yin to my Yang...Happy Birthday Baby...Just be You, be happy, be mine..."



