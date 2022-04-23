Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: Bhiku Mhatre to Srikant Tiwari; 7 best roles of National Award-winning actor

Think about the finest actors in Indian cinema and the list will be incomplete without mentioning Manoj Bajpayee. The actor made his debut with the 1994 release Bandit Queen, and in his career of around three decades, Manoj has not just carved a niche for himself but has also become synonymous with hard work and dedication. However, success didn’t come easy for Manoj and he did have his share of struggles and failures. However, Manoj emerged as a perfect example of perseverance.

Over the years, Manoj has been a part of several iconic movies. He has been quite particular about picking the roles and makes sure to present something new to the table every time he appears on the screen. Besides, Manoj aces the art of presenting the emotion with utmost honesty. He has aced the art of making you cry with him, laugh with his comic timings, leave you intrigued with his poker face, and so much more. Interestingly, Manoj has played several iconic roles on the big screen over the years which have stayed with us all this time. So, as two time National Award-winning actor turns a year older, we bring you some of his popular roles that are proof of Manoj Bajpayee’s versatility.

Bhikhu Mhatre in Satya

Manoj as Bhikhu Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya is considered to be one of the most iconic gangsters in Bollywood. Manoj’s unabashed and impressive performance in Satya won him his first National Award. Besides, how can we forget his popular dialogue, “Mumbai Ka King Kaun? Bhikhu Mhatre”.

Maharaja Vijayendra Singh in Zubeidaa

Zubeidaa might be remembered for Karisma Kapoor’s strong performance, be we can never get enough of Manoj’s regal charm as Maharaja Vijayendra Singh. He was a perfect blend of royalty, class, and ambition. Manoj won hearts with his impressive performance and his equation with both Rekha and Karisma was on point.

Rashid in Pinjar

Bollywood has witnessed several movies on the subject of the 1947 partition. However, Chandrapakash Dwivedi’s Pinjar has managed to touch the right corners of the heart. Manoj was seen playing the role of Rashid (a Pakistani man) and not just his chemistry was worth an applaud, he made us feel every emotion of his character with his strong performance. Be it the revenge following which he abducts an Indian girl, his guilt, his pain, Manoj presented all the emotions beautifully.

Prof. Ramchandra Siras in Aligarh

Yet another impactful role played by Manoj, his portrayal of Prof. Ramchandra Siras in Aligarh was a perfect blend of dignity and vulnerability. It was the first time Manoj was playing such a role and his performance left everyone in awe.

Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur has a different fan following and Manoj’s character of Sardar Khan is considered to be the most violent of all. He is brutal and unapologetic and believes that he is indestructible. This character definitely left a mark on us.

Veerendra Pratap in Raajneeti

This political thriller drama came with a great ensemble of cast and each delivered a strong performance. However, Manoj’s portrayal of a cunning brother who can go to any extent to be in power left everyone overwhelmed.

Srikant Tiwari in Family Man

The actor left everyone amazed after he was seen in The Family Man series. Helmed by Raj & DK, Manoj was seen playing the role of a middle-class person who is working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). It is one of Manoj’s strongest performances which has all the elements for a series to be an entertainment package. It has been a treat to watch Manoj as Srikant.

