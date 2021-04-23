Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: From Satya to Raajneeti, 5 iconic dialogues of National Award winning actor

As Manoj Bajpayee celebrates his 52nd birthday today, here is a list of some of his popular dialogues.

Bollywood has witnessed several stunning actors over the years who have managed to leave a mark in the industry. Amid this has been Manoj Bajpayee, an actor who has been beating our Bollywood heroes at their own game in the industry. Give any role to Manoj Bajpayee and he will make it an iconic one and the actor has proved this time and again. In fact, he has made fans fall in love with his versatility over the years as he proved his mettle on the silver screen.

Be it romance, comedy, thriller or suspense, Manoj has the calibre to ace every genre he takes up. There has been honesty and conviction in every performance he has given on screen. Interestingly, not just his characters but his swag and his dialogues have also turned out to be iconic and continue to be cherished by his fans. So as this National Award winning actor turns a year older today, we bring you some of his iconic dialogues that are still afresh in the audience’s mind.

Badshah ki gali mein aake uska pata nahi poochte ... ghulamo ke jhuke hue sarr khud ba khud raasta bata dete hai – Shootout At Wadala

Rajneeti mein murde kabhi gaade nahin jaate ... unhe zinda rakha jaata hai ... taki time aane par woh bole – Raajneeti

Mumbai ka king kaun? ... Bhiku Mhatre – Satya

Itna goli maarte ... ki aapka driver bhi khali khoka bech bechkar rayees ban jaata – Gangs of Wasseypur

Police waale jahan se sochna band kar dete hai ... Babu wahan se sochna shuru karta hai - Road

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on his Bhonsle Win: I can’t tell you how happy I am, this is my third National Award

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×