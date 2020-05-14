Happy Birthday Manushi Chhillar: 10 PHOTOS of the former Miss World that leave us excited for Prithviraj
It was exactly three years back when Manushi Chhillar made India proud after being crowned Miss World 2017. The stunning diva happens to be the sixth representative from the country to have won the prestigious pageant. Needless to say, she already acquired a massive fan following after having made such a great achievement at a young age. Now, the good news is that she will soon be venturing into the Bollywood film industry too with the historical action drama Prithviraj.
Manushi has been paired up opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie that has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Well, ardent fans of the gorgeous lady are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release into the theatres. Today marks the 23rd birthday of Manushi Chhillar and as the pretty girl turns a year older, Pinkvilla brings to you some of her amazing pictures which are sure to leave everyone excited for her debut in Prithviraj.
Check out the following pictures of Manushi Chhillar:
1. Sun-kissed beauty
The diva is basking in the glow of sunlight while striking a killer expression in the picture. Manushi is seen clad in a white off-shoulder top teamed up with blue jeans in which she looks radiant.
2. The no-makeup look
Manushi opts for a no-makeup look while she sits in a rickshaw and poses for the picture. She is seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
3. The comfy pose
The actress strikes a comfy pose as seen in the picture in which she dons a black top teamed up with a pair of matching denims.
4. The cool chic look
Manushi looks chic in this outfit that includes a white knot-front top teamed up with a pair of shorts.
5. The fitness freak
The stunning beauty doles out major fitness inspiration as she dons lavender-colored athleisure in this picture while flashing her beaming smile.
6. The easy-breezy picture
Manushi Chhillar’s easy-breezy picture is sure to ward off your quarantine blues. She is seen wearing a white top and shorts teamed up with a black jacket.
7. The beach babe
The diva opts for a light pink floral dress in as seen in the picture as she chills at the beautiful beach. She opts for a matching pair of sunglasses also that compliment her outfit.
8. The pretty outfit
Manushi dons a pretty multicolored outfit as she roams about the fields in this picture. She also flashes her captivating smile which is sure to send the fans into a frenzy.
9. The infectious smile
The gorgeous diva’s infectious smile is sure to make anyone go weak on their knees and this picture is proof for the same. Moreover, the floral dress adds further weightage to her beauty.
10. Water babe
Manushi Chhillar is a sight to behold as she chills on the blue waters in a monokini as seen in the picture.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
She is pretty but in an average way. Doesn't look like she has that star persona to succeed but wish her the best of luck in Bollywood
Anonymous 24 hours ago
She is deepika types but far better then deepika.
Anonymous 1 day ago
PPL chill! She is not a doctor. She is just a second year medical student and doesn't yet have skills to be on frontline. She is the miss world for a reason that's y she's different. Let's not spread the jealousy u have
Anonymous 1 day ago
she will never make it.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Average Indians are prettier but Bollywood has a habbit of blowing things out of proportion. She is okay. Don't see what the hype is.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Haha...and how do you know the quantity of her heart? Nice joke.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yes, most Indians are prettier than her but the thing that makes the difference is that she is having a beautiful heart
Anonymous 1 day ago
To be a doctor is a privilege. She should give up bollywood dreams because she scores low on screen presence, acting etc. She should not be so desperate . Instead, use skills saving lives.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why is she famous ? She is a doctor, she should be on frontline. This woman is just too plain. She wont make it in bollywood
Anonymous 2 days ago
Agree with you bro/sis. I am a doctor and can tell you for sure, it's a huge privilege to be able to help people. Extremely blessed to have patients trust etc. Well said. Bollywood is for mindless boredom only unless there are actors like Irfan, bhumika ..or Aayushman...educated who make educational worthwhile movies!
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is famous because while you act like q couch potato sitting behind a firewall, she went out there and achieved something. So chill
Anonymous 2 days ago
She’s a beauty head to toe. A better version of deepika Padukone
Anonymous 2 days ago
Questionable standards.
Anonymous 2 days ago
My sentiments exactly.