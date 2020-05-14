Happy Birthday Manushi Chhillar: 10 PHOTOS of the former Miss World that leave us excited for Prithviraj

As former Miss World Manushi Chhillar turns a year older today, Pinkvilla brings forward some of the best pictures of the diva. Check them out here.

It was exactly three years back when Manushi Chhillar made India proud after being crowned Miss World 2017. The stunning diva happens to be the sixth representative from the country to have won the prestigious pageant. Needless to say, she already acquired a massive fan following after having made such a great achievement at a young age. Now, the good news is that she will soon be venturing into the Bollywood film industry too with the historical action drama Prithviraj.

Manushi has been paired up opposite in the movie that has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Well, ardent fans of the gorgeous lady are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release into the theatres. Today marks the 23rd birthday of Manushi Chhillar and as the pretty girl turns a year older, Pinkvilla brings to you some of her amazing pictures which are sure to leave everyone excited for her debut in Prithviraj.

Check out the following pictures of Manushi Chhillar:

1. Sun-kissed beauty

The diva is basking in the glow of sunlight while striking a killer expression in the picture. Manushi is seen clad in a white off-shoulder top teamed up with blue jeans in which she looks radiant.

2. The no-makeup look

Manushi opts for a no-makeup look while she sits in a rickshaw and poses for the picture. She is seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

3. The comfy pose

The actress strikes a comfy pose as seen in the picture in which she dons a black top teamed up with a pair of matching denims.

4. The cool chic look

Manushi looks chic in this outfit that includes a white knot-front top teamed up with a pair of shorts.

5. The fitness freak

The stunning beauty doles out major fitness inspiration as she dons lavender-colored athleisure in this picture while flashing her beaming smile.

6. The easy-breezy picture

Manushi Chhillar’s easy-breezy picture is sure to ward off your quarantine blues. She is seen wearing a white top and shorts teamed up with a black jacket.

7. The beach babe

The diva opts for a light pink floral dress in as seen in the picture as she chills at the beautiful beach. She opts for a matching pair of sunglasses also that compliment her outfit.

8. The pretty outfit

Manushi dons a pretty multicolored outfit as she roams about the fields in this picture. She also flashes her captivating smile which is sure to send the fans into a frenzy.

9. The infectious smile

The gorgeous diva’s infectious smile is sure to make anyone go weak on their knees and this picture is proof for the same. Moreover, the floral dress adds further weightage to her beauty.

10. Water babe

Manushi Chhillar is a sight to behold as she chills on the blue waters in a monokini as seen in the picture.

