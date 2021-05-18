Happy Birthday Manushi Chhillar: Akshay Kumar or Vicky Kaushal; Whom are you excited to see her opposite? VOTE

On Manushi Chhillar’s birthday today, we would like to know, Akshay Kumar or Vicky Kaushal whom are you excited to see her with on the silver screen.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has won zillions of hearts with her utter beauty. The diva represented the state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant in which she won. Chhillar is the sixth representative from India to win the Miss World pageant. Hailing from a family of highly educated professionals, the stunning model was pursuing a medical degree (MBBS) at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat until she decided to move to the beauty pageant and subsequently to films.

While her fans are waiting for her highly-awaited Bollywood debut, Miss World 2017 is all set to take the Hindi film industry by storm. She is making her acting debut with the upcoming historical drama Prithviraj opposite hit machine . Based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty, the forthcoming movie has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will see Khiladi Kumar in the titular role. Manushi will be seen playing the role of his wife Sanyogita in the same.

Expressing her happiness over her big Bollywood debut, in a statement, Manushi had said, "It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it’s like a new, exciting chapter of my life." While giving an insight about her role, she said it is a huge responsibility to play powerful personality, princess Sanyogita. She will try her best to play her as accurately as possible.”

Interestingly, even before stepping into Bollywood, the model already had another project in her kitty. That’s too with handsome Vicky Kaushal. The upcoming untitled film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Viktor. Manushi had already shot a few portions with the Raazi star for Yash Raj Films’ romantic drama. Needless to say, the former Miss World has got a chance to work with two powerhouse actors at such an early stage.

As Manushi Chhillar turns a year older today, she has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her family members, friends from the film industry, and fans. On the occasion of her 24th birthday, we would like to know from you, or Vicky Kaushal whom are you excited to see Manushi with on the silver screen? Let us know.

