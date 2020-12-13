Happy Birthday Meghna Gulzar: How filmmaker gave Alia, Deepika remarkable roles with Raazi & Chhapaak

Today, Meghna Gulzar celebrates her 47th birthday and on this occasion we decided to take a look at the two much loved characters she created in Raazi and Chhapaak.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has cemented her spot in the filmmaking space firmly after her first massive commercial hit Raazi in 2018. Poet and lyricist Gulzar's daughter, Meghna Gulzar has pushed the envelope of story telling with films like Talvar, Raazi and Chhapaak in recent times. From having worked with late actor Irrfan in Talvar to in Raazi and in Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar has given the audiences multiple reasons to cheer for her stories.

Today, the filmmaker celebrates her 47th birthday and on the occasion we decided to take a look at the two much loved characters from her last two films. Back in 2018, Meghna made a comeback on the big screen after her 2015 film Talvar. The director chose Alia Bhatt for this ambitious project and breakout star Vicky Kaushal who had still not made his solo debut on the big screen.

Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan in Raazi

Based on a book Calling Sehmat, Raazi was an espionage thriller which broke box office records. As Sehmat, Meghna wrote and crafted Alia's role to perfection. She gave the actress a role of a lifetime as she got to play a young spy in a thriller drama. Unlike conventional spy thrillers, Meghna's human touch to Raazi was what made Sehmat and the story relatable on many levels.

Speaking about creating the character of Sehmat for Alia, Meghna had revealed to LiveMint that she wanted to keep it identifiable. "I wanted Sehmat to be vulnerable and fragile, because her circumstances are so unpredictable—there is no way to know how things will turn. So, that fear has to remain in her for her to be real and relatable. She cannot suddenly become Lara Croft. That is not my sensibility as a film-maker either." The result was a success onscreen as Alia brought her own charm to the role.

Deepika Padukone as Laxmi Agarwal in Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone had admitted in an interview that after the magnanimous Padmaavat, the actress wanted to do a light-hearted film and take a break from intense roles. However, the actress revealed that she couldn't say no to Meghna when she was offered to play an acid attack survivor. "I would probably not do Chhapaak, if she (Meghna Gulzar) was not the director of the film," Deepika had revealed in a behind the scenes video.

As for Laxmi's character, Meghna had based in on the life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and activist, whose case led to a landmark judgement in putting restrictions on the sale of acid. For Laxmi's character, Meghna approached the same with utmost sensitivity and its result was evident on the big screen.

Deepika was phenomenal as Laxmi and almost lived and breathed her part. In fact, Meghna had also revealed that choosing a big and popular actress like Deepika was a conscious thought since she wanted to spread awareness about how rampant acid attacks were in the country. "An actor like Deepika playing the part, widens the interest in the film because she is so popular, big and adulated that you will have her fans who want to come and see it. Have I used her star power? I think that is the function of promotion and marketing, which is not me. Have I used her craft? Yes," Meghna had revealed to PTI.

What's next?

Meghna Gulzar will soon be bringing to life the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on the big screen with Vicky Kaushal headlining the project. The actor's first look had caused a stir on social media for his uncanny resemblance to Manekshaw that the makers have tried to achieve.

Here's wishing Meghna Gulzar a very happy birthday!

