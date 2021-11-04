Happy Birthday Milind Soman: 5 times actor’s 81 year old mother challenged his fitness

The first thing that comes to anyone’s mind when we take Milind Soman’s name is his fitness level. The man seems to be ageing like a fine wine and still manages to race the hearts of his fans. It goes without a doubt that the model turned actor enjoys a massive fan following and all his fans are always amazed at the way he has still maintained his physique and fitness levels. Well, it is a common belief that a child gets his habit from his family and this saying seems to be true in the case of Milind Soman whose mother has a fitness level much higher than her son even though she is 80 plus. There is nothing the actor’s mother cannot do and stuns everyone with the physical activities that she does without gasping for breath or struggling to walk. Today on Milind’s birthday we thought of listing 5 pictures that stand true to the saying ‘like mother, like son’.

Trekking to 12,000ft

There are so many young people who would get goosebumps even with the idea of trekking to a 12000 ft high mountain. But Milind Soman’s mother, even at the age of 81 could do this effortlessly. Sharing a picture of him with his wife Ankita and mother Usha, Milind wrote, “December 2020 Darjeeling to Phalut with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha ! The best kind of social distancing ever Sunset at 12000ft and the spectacular views of Khangchendzonga and Chomolungma made the 52km trek more than worth it ! Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling said that Aai is the oldest woman to have ever trekked this route we are blessed ..”

Running marathon!

Have you ever seen an elderly lady above 80 years of age, running a marathon? Well, if you haven’t then here you go. Usha can easily give you competition if you ever decided to run with her.

Pushups like a pro

Fitness runs in the family and what can be a better way for a fitness freak to celebrate their birthday than doing pushups? Milind Soman’s mother doing pushups is a rare sight and would leave you all speechless.

Non-stop skipping

It is always a sight to behold when Milind Soman shares a video of his mother indulging in some fitness activity. This time it is skipping, where we can see Milind and Usha skipping continuously. Sharing this video, Milind wrote, “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra .”

Hopping on one foot

As kids, most of you must have played the game where you had to hop on one foot. Try hopping on one foot now, you would be tired in a fraction of minutes. But look at this lady, who is hopping on one foot even at the age of 81 as if it is a cakewalk.

