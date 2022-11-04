Happy Birthday Milind Soman: 7 unknown facts about the timeless fashion and fitness ICON
Milind Soman, the famous supermodel and actor, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Here are the 7 unknown facts about the timeless fashion and fitness icon.
Milind Soman, one of the most celebrated faces of the Indian fashion industry is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The supermodel, who is also a well-known face in the film industry, has garnered attention with some unique film choices and exceptional performances. Milind Soman is also a great inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. He is well-known for the fitness videos he posts on Instagram. The supermodel is also an international swimmer and has earned many accolades for the same.
On this birthday, here we present the 7 unknown facts about Milind Soman. Have a look…
A Maharashtrian born in Scotland
Milind Soman hails from a Maharashtrian family and was born in Glasglow, Scotland, on November 4, 1965. He spent the initial years of his childhood in Scotland and then moved to England where he lived for over 7 years. Later, the supermodel and his parents moved back to India in 1973 and settled in Mumbai, where he started his career as a model.
The family of academicians
For the unversed, Milind Soman's father was a scientist. His mother, on the other hand, was a biochemist by profession. The supermodel attended the Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School and Jr. College of Commerce, Bombay. Later, he decided to pursue a career in engineering and joined an Electrical Engineering course. However, Milind Soman soon realised that it is not his profession, and didn't complete the course.
First choice for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
Milind Soman was the first choice for Deepak Tijori's character in the 1992-released blockbuster Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. However, the actor ended up walking away from the project, due to unknown reasons. Later, Milind Soman was featured in Alisha Chinai's music video in 1995 and made his acting debut in the same year with the television series, A Mouthful of Sky.
The 14-years-long legal battle
In 1995, Milind Soman posed nude for a famous print ad and this move landed the supermodel in a massive controversy. He posed for the ad along with his then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre. The ex-couple landed in legal trouble for posing nude, and the legal battle went on for over 14 years before the court acquitted the models.
A former chain smoker
Before becoming a fitness freak, Milind Soman was a chain smoker and used to consume at least 30 cigarettes a day. After years of effort, the actor-supermodel finally gave up smoking and bid goodbye to his addiction in 2004.
The 'Ironman' title
The supermodel, who is also an athlete, won the 'Ironman' title at a Triathlon competition which had around 2000 people from various parts of the world. The competition included a 3.8 km swimming, 180.2 km cycle ride, and 42.2 km run.
A mother who thinks he is NOT good looking
Interestingly, Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman thinks that he is NOT good looking enough to be a supermodel. However, his 83-year-old mother is also a fitness enthusiast and often participates in marathons with her athlete son.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Milind Soman’s Captain Vyom set for a modern-day avatar; Shaktimaan producers to develop franchise