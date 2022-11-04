Happy Birthday Milind Soman: 7 unknown facts about the timeless fashion and fitness ICON

Milind Soman, one of the most celebrated faces of the Indian fashion industry is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The supermodel, who is also a well-known face in the film industry, has garnered attention with some unique film choices and exceptional performances. Milind Soman is also a great inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. He is well-known for the fitness videos he posts on Instagram. The supermodel is also an international swimmer and has earned many accolades for the same. On this birthday, here we present the 7 unknown facts about Milind Soman. Have a look…

A Maharashtrian born in Scotland Milind Soman hails from a Maharashtrian family and was born in Glasglow, Scotland, on November 4, 1965. He spent the initial years of his childhood in Scotland and then moved to England where he lived for over 7 years. Later, the supermodel and his parents moved back to India in 1973 and settled in Mumbai, where he started his career as a model. The family of academicians For the unversed, Milind Soman's father was a scientist. His mother, on the other hand, was a biochemist by profession. The supermodel attended the Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School and Jr. College of Commerce, Bombay. Later, he decided to pursue a career in engineering and joined an Electrical Engineering course. However, Milind Soman soon realised that it is not his profession, and didn't complete the course.

First choice for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Milind Soman was the first choice for Deepak Tijori's character in the 1992-released blockbuster Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. However, the actor ended up walking away from the project, due to unknown reasons. Later, Milind Soman was featured in Alisha Chinai's music video in 1995 and made his acting debut in the same year with the television series, A Mouthful of Sky. The 14-years-long legal battle In 1995, Milind Soman posed nude for a famous print ad and this move landed the supermodel in a massive controversy. He posed for the ad along with his then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre. The ex-couple landed in legal trouble for posing nude, and the legal battle went on for over 14 years before the court acquitted the models.