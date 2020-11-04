Happy Birthday Milind Soman: The multi talented star's BEST fitness photos that will make you hit the gym ASAP

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman turns a year older on November 4. On the special occasion, have a look at some of these top fitness pictures

Model and Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has time and again proved that age is just a number for him. With looks to die for and a sculpted physique, the former supermodel never fails to give us fitness goals. He has constantly been raising the bar for fitness, inspiring thousands of people with his determination and dedication. From going for a run in minus degrees, to participating in marathons, even at 55, Milind Soman is an inspiration to many across the globe. It goes without saying that it’s hard to believe that the passionate fitness enthusiast has turned 55 today, and the model is getting wishes from every nook and cranny.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Soman’s family moved to England where he lived until the age of seven, then his family moved back to Mumbai, India in 1973. An icon of the 90s turned to modelling in 1988 and since then, he has come a long way. Soman featured in Alisha Chinai's music video, Made in India in 1995. In the mid-1990s, he took the lead role in the Indian science fiction TV Series Captain Vyom and also played part in the TV series Sea Hawks. Soman's films include 16 December, Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. He has also acted in a number of English and other foreign films and television series. He was also seen in a character role in the 2016 film Bajirao Mastani.

Besides acting, Milind is also known for his fitness and one thing that sets him apart is the sheer discipline in his daily routine and fervour to keep pushing the limits of his fitness. The model often shares his fitness pictures on social media. And since today, we are talking about his fitness, let us tell you his top fitness mantras. Firstly, Milind indulges in eating healthy. He prefers simple home-cooked meals, seasonal vegetables, fresh fruits and nuts. The popular star begins his day with eating a handful of nuts every day. He told India Today that for him almonds have been a preferred pre-breakfast snack for years now. Moreover nuts provide him energy to kick-start his day.

Secondly, the fitness enthusiast firmly believes that it’s never too late to start or learn something new. He said, “I started endurance running only in 2003 when I was 38 and I haven't stopped since. More than the physical fitness, for me it is about believing in yourself. It's about dealing with life in a positive way, learning positive lessons from every experience and situation.” Thirdly, to stay fit, Milind Soman makes sure to stay well-rested. Taking the right amount of sleep is his top priority. Last but not the least, the fitness enthusiast emphasises on quitting smoking to stay both physically and mentally fit. Interestingly, even during the lockdown, Milind made no compromises with his fitness routine. Milind is a true-blue fitness enthusiast and there is no denying that.

As Milind Soman turns 55 today, check out his top fitness pictures that will make you hit the gym right away.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman strips down to NOTHING for a beach run as he celebrates 55th birthday; Ankita pens sweet note

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×