Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: 5 adorable PICS of Shahid Kapoor's wife with the actor's family

It's Mira Rajput's birthday today and we cannot keep calm! She got married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and the couple has two cute kids together- Zain and Misha. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of Bollywood's cutest couples and a wonderful example of a match made in heaven. Since their wedding, the two have never missed an opportunity to share a glimpse of their married lives with their followers. Mira also shares an amazing bond with Shahid Kapoor's family. Be it Ishaan Khatter, Pankaj Kapur, Sanah Kapur, or Neelima Azeem, Mira shares a great camaraderie with all of them. So, on Mira Rajput's birthday, we have picked 5 adorable photos of her with Shahid's family that are purely goal.

Mira's photos with Shahid Kapoor's family:

1. Mira with Neelima Azeem

Mira Rajput shares an amazing bond with Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima. She often shares photos with her that define their cute bond. While sharing the given photo, Mira wrote, "Rasode mein kaun tha? You can bet neither of us.. Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries".

2. Mira with Shahid and Ishaan

Mira shares an adorable bond with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter. The two are like best buddies and have always been each other's biggest cheerleaders. Here, Mira is posing with Shahid and Ishaan. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "Dream Team".

3. Mira with Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak

Mira shared this picture to wish Shahid Kapoor's father and her father-in-law Pankaj Kapur on his birthday. This candid photo reminds us of happy times. The snap features Mira, Shahid, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad... Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are... In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas! To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you".

4. Mira with Sanah and Shahid

Mira attended Shahid's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding earlier this year and they all enjoyed their time at the event. This picture speaks volumes of Mira's love for Sanah. The photo was posted by Sanah to wish Mira and Shahid on their seventh wedding anniversary.

5. A Sweet Family Photo

We really adore this sweet family photo that was taken at Sanah Kapur's wedding. Mira looked so happy with her in-laws. The photo features Shahid Kapoor, Mira, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sanah, Zain, Misha, and others. It was posted by Sanah post her wedding.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Mira Rajput!

