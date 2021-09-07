Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: 5 times the social media diva proved she's just like us with her relatable posts

Mira Rajput has taken another year round the sun as she celebrates her 27th birthday today. The doting mum of two and social media diva, is a lover of all things pop culture, fitness and fashion. Mira got married to back in 2015 and since then has grown her social media presence into an envious one.

The social media diva has a massive following of 2.8 million and conducts several sessions online. From live fitness sessions to yoga to dishing out tips and tricks as a mother of two kids, Mira Rajput's social media is a great blend of fashion, fitness, food and family among many other things.

Today, as Mira Rajput turns 27, we decided to list down five times the social media diva has proved she's just one of us and shared relatable posts. Check it out:

Everything Pop Culture

Mira Rajput loves her binge-watch nights and those who follow her are very well aware that The Crown and Schitt's Creek are her absolute favourite shows. The birthday girl has watched and re-watched these two shows and even knows some of the dialogues by heart. Take for example her above latest post on Schitt's Creek.

Love for Fitness

Like any other millennial, Mira is a lover of all things fitness. Be it yoga or cross fit or just plain simple skipping, Mira Rajput makes sure to get her endorphins kicking every day and even motivates youngsters to take up fitness.

Home Cooked Goodness

When it comes to food, Mira loves her home cooked food and there are no two ways about it. From tucking into family Sindhi dishes to cooking up a storm for an elaborate dinner, Mira also loves experimenting in the kitchen and make vegetarian food exciting.

Being a Daddy's Girl

Mira Rajput is extremely close to her parents but her relationship with her dad holds a special place in her heart. Without fail on Father's Day or his birthday, Mira will pen down heartfelt notes for him.

Selfie Sessions

The importance of selfies is never lost on Mira Rajput as she makes sure to capture her special memories with husband Shahid Kapoor for the gram. From their social media banter to professing their love and even making fun of each other on Instagram, Shahid and Mira definitely set couple goals.

