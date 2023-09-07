Happy Birthday, Mira Rajput: Top 10 heartwarming family moments with Shahid Kapoor, Misha and Zain Kapoor

There is no doubt that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored celebrity couples. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in July 2015, and have since been setting major couple goals. The couple are now parents to two kids – daughter Misha and son Zain and lead a happy life as a family. Even though Mira does not hail from a Bollywood background, her social media following is immense. She often posts cute family moments on her socials, which her followers always like to see. As Mira Rajput turns 29 today, let’s take a look at the best family moments she has shared with Shahid, Misha, and Zain.

Mira Rajput’s best family moments with Shahid Kapoor, Zain, and Misha

Shahid Kapoor, Mira, Misha, and Zain make for a picture-perfect family! We can’t stop swooning over how stunning this family picture is. Mira shared this snap in 2019 as the family rang in New Year together.

Mira and Shahid’s son Zain rests in his mom’s arms, while she plays the piano. Sharing the picture, Mira dedicated the song A Thousand Years to him, and wrote, “Darling, don't be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years I'll love you for a thousand more.”

Isn’t this such an adorable picture of Shahid and Mira from their vacation?

Mira Rajput chills with her daughter Misha in the pool. Sharing the adorable moment, the star wife wrote, “Virgo Girls #dontmesswithus.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput hold their kids Zain and Misha as they help them tie their first Rakhi during Raksha Bandhan in 2019.

Mira Rajput enjoys snuggles with her little munchkins Misha and Zain. “Joy of my little things

#mamasandwich #snuggles,” she wrote.

Mira Rajput is the ‘happiest’ when she is with her kids Misha and Zain.

Here’s a postcard-worthy photo of Mira, Shahid, and their kids Zain and Misha enjoying the view from a cliff during their Switzerland vacay!

Here’s an adorable photo of Mira Rajput enjoying the beach life with Zain and Misha, while Shahid clicked their snap.

This has to be one of the cutest photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

Here’s wishing Mira Rajput a very happy birthday!

