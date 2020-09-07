Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: When star wife donned hat of Best Mom as she turned photographer for Misha & Zain

Today, as Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput celebrates her 26th birthday, we rounded up a series of her social media posts wherein she turned photographer for her darling children

Mira Rajput celebrates her 26th birthday today i.e. September 7, 2020, and we are sure that this birthday is going to be memorable for her because given the pandemic, since just like us, Mira, too is stuck at home, and therefore, this star wife will surely want to have a quiet and low key celebration at home with hubby and kids- Zain and Misha. Now as we speak, Mira must already have cut her first birthday cake, and while she continues to celebrate through the day, we rounded up a series of photos when Mira Rajput turned photographer for her kids and won the best mother tag. Thanks to social media, we often see Mira Rajput share candid photos of Misha and Zain, and today, on her birthday, we decided to round up a series of photos of little munchkins Misha and Zain that shows mom Mira’s superb photography skills and why her social media posts always win the internet.

Amid the lockdown, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to pen a long heartfelt note wherein the doting mother talked about the lockdown and how parents should deal with it vis-a-via their kids. Mira wrote, “Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they’re not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day. And when you’re tired after doing the dishes and cooking dinner and they say “Mumma can you play with me” remember this time isn’t forever. Little hands. Big hearts. Love them.” Also, earlier, in an interview, Shahid Kapoor had talked about how the transition after wedding was tough for Mira as he said that Mira got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. “She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” he said. He added that the two are each others’ best friends at times and do not understand each other at other times,” the actor shared. And so, as Mira celebrates her birthday with her family, we bring to you the best photos of Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor which were clicked by their in-house photographer aka mom Mira Rajput.

