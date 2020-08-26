  1. Home
Happy Birthday Misha Kapoor: 10 PHOTOS of Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's little munchkin that stole our hearts

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turns a year older today, we look back into some of the most adorable pictures of the little girl with her parents. Check them out here.
Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput back in 2015. Well, of course, we know that their marriage was no less than a fairy tale. The couple has been inseparable since then. They are now the doting parents of two munchkins – Misha and Zain. The adorable cutie Misha was born to them a year after their marriage on 26th August 2016. There is no denying that her photos overshadow the ones of her parents for all the obvious reasons.

Right from striking quirky poses with her dad Shahid Kapoor to playing with mom Mira, Misha’s pictures have always been the center of attraction. Well, the little princess turns a year older today, and we are pretty sure her parents have already planned something special for her birthday. While we wait for the exclusive pictures to come in, let us dig into some throwback pictures of Misha with her parents that stole our hearts.

Check them out below:

It is one of the best pictures of Misha with Shahid Kapoor. The father-daughter duo can’t stop smiling as the look at the camera, but it’s the little one’s expression that grabs attention here.

Here’s yet another picture in which Misha heads out for a bike ride with her dad.

The adorable girl looks pretty happy as her mom and dad gives her a sweet hug while posing for the picture.

Misha once again wins hearts with her quirky yet adorable expression while she poses with her mom.

This is one of the best pictures of Misha Kapoor as she ties Rakhi to her brother Zain while their parents look on.

Shahid Kapoor can’t let go of the little munchkin as she holds a ball and moves forward while giving a confused expression.

The mother-daughter duo looks simply adorable as they twin in traditional outfits.

We couldn’t help but share this cute picture of Misha with her granddad Pankaj Kapoor.

Misha looks cute as a button in this throwback picture as she enjoys pool time with her dad. 

The little munchkin peacefully sleeps in Shahid Kapoor’s arms and we bet this is the best picture you will see on the internet as of now.

