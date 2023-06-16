Happy Birthday, Mithun Chakraborty: 10 interesting facts about Bollywood’s Disco Dancer you may not have known

There have only been a few actors throughout the history of Hindi cinema who can be rightfully called trendsetters. One such actor is Mithun Chakraborty, who is often credited with being the first one to bring disco fever to the big screen. The 1982 movie - Disco Dancer, brought the culture of disco to the mainstream. The movie went on to become a cultural phenomenon and also showcased his brilliant acting and dancing abilities.

Since then, Mithun Chakraborty went on to do numerous versatile roles that cemented his place as one of the icons of Bollywood. His most memorable performances include movies like Mrigayaa, Wardat, The Don, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Prem Pratigyaa. As he is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the ‘Disco King’!

Lesser-known facts about Mithun Chakraborty

1. Mithun Chakraborty is the actor's stage name. His real name is Gouranga Chakraborty.

2. Prior to making it big as an actor, Mithun worked as an assistant to the glamorous dancer Helen.

3. His iconic movie The Disco Dancer became the second-highest-grossing film ever in the former Soviet Union. The movie was also very popular in Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East, gaining him fans worldwide.

4. He won the National Award for Best Actor in 1976 with his debut film - Mrigayaa

5. In 1989, he set a world record for having maximum films released as a lead actor in the year with 19 movies.

6. A comic inspired by his character Jimmy from Disco Dancer was released in 2008. The comic was titled "Jimmy Zhinchak, Agent of D. I. S. C. O" and became very popular in the US.

7. Mithun Da is a trained Martial Artist with a black belt.

8. Mithun Chakraborty has a B.Sc degree in Chemistry from the Scottish Church College in Kolkata.

9. Mithun Chakraborty is a successful businessman too, and reportedly runs hotels in Ooty, Darjeeling, Siliguri, and Kolkata.

10. Mithun Chakraborty had a minor role in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Do Anjaane, which was released in 1976.

Here's wishing Mithun Chakraborty a very happy birthday!

