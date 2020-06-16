Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: Varun Dhawan pens a sweet birthday wish for his ‘icon’; See Post

Varun Dhawan took to social media to wish his on screen icon, Mithun Chakraborty on his birthday. The senior star turned a year older and fans have been wishing him on social media.

Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone and speaking of this, the original Disco Dancer of Bollywood, Mithun Chakraborty has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his birthday today and many stars have been wishing the senior star on social media. Speaking of this, Street Dancer 3D star also penned a sweet birthday wish for Mithun Chakraborty on his special day. Varun has always been a fan of Mithun and often shares posts on the senior star on social media.

On Mithun Chakraborty’s birthday, the Street Dancer 3D star penned a sweet wish for him on social media. Not just this, Varun also shared a photo of the senior star from his old days in Bollywood and wished him in a special way. Varun shared a photo of Mithun on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday to the icon.” A while back, Varun had shared a post on Mithun and had urged people to stay at home amid the lockdown. The Street Dancer 3D star has always been a huge fan of the senior star.

Fans on social media too have been pouring in wishes for the senior star. The senior star is one of the most renowned names when it comes to acting and dancing in the golden era of Bollywood and has done several films that went onto become global hits. On his birthday, however, the senior star cancelled his birthday celebration bash due to the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the COVID 19 pandemic. Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi informed the media about the cancellation of celebrations by the family and urged everyone to stay safe.

Here is Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for Mithun Chakraborty:

