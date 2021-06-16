Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: When the star’s famous song Jimmy Jimmy was rearranged for a Hollywood film

Mithun Chakraborty is a versatile actor and he is also known for his earlier days dancing skills. He has given many iconic hit dance numbers which are still party anthems.

Mithun Chakraborty or the disco dancer of Bollywood is celebrating his birthday today. The veteran actor has been receiving wishes from all corners. Many celebrities have wished him on their social handles. The actor who is a singer, producer, writer, social worker, entrepreneur, television presenter is popularly called Mithun Da. He is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He had always been praised for his dancing skills and his song ‘I am disco dancer’ is still fresh in the minds of the audience.

The actor made his acting debut with Mrigayaa in 1976 and he had also won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for this film. But he rose to fame from the role of Jimmy in Disco Dancer. The film made him household names. The song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ was a huge success. Not only became successful in India but also in the Soviet Union, Russia, Southern, and Central Asia, Eastern and Western Africa, the Middle East, East Asia, Turkey. The song was composed by Bappi Lahiri and the lyrics were penned by Anjaan and Faruk Kaiser. It was sung by Parvati Khan.

But you will surprise to know that this song was rearranged for the Hollywood film ‘You Don’t Mess With The Zohan’. The song was used in the final scene of the film starring Adam Sandler, John Turturro, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nick Swardson, Lainie Kazan, and Rob Schneider. It was released in 2008. The film revolves around Zohan Dvir an Israeli army counterterrorist commando who fakes his death to pursue his dream of becoming a hairstylist in New York City.

The Disco Dancer starred Mithun Chakraborty and Kim in the lead role. The film is a story of a young street performer. But the film became famous world-over for its peppy disco tracks. To note, he has appeared in more than 350 films and is the record holder in the Limca Book of Records for 19 movie releases as lead actor in the year 1989. The record is still unbreakable in Bollywood.

We wish the star a very happy birthday!

